FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
FOX Sports
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports
What we learned in college basketball: UNC, Gonzaga among teams with work to do
PORTLAND, Ore. — Now we have the data. The knowledge of what's happening in men's college basketball after a wild week across the mainland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. The race for the Final Four is on, and there are too many candidates to count. The player of the year chase is likely going to be dominated by a big man — but which one? There are plenty to choose from.
Is Suns' Deandre Ayton an All-Star? He has a chance to keep showing it in the next 5 games
Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton came to Phoenix together as part of the team’s 2018 draft class. He knows the big fella better than anyone on the squad. So when Ayton received his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor Monday, Bridges knew how much it meant to his Suns' teammate from Day 1.
A look at the uniforms Utah will wear in Pac-12 championship vs. USC
On Tuesday, Utah revealed what it will be wearing for the Pac-12 championship clash vs. USC in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports
Gonzaga's brutal slate continues with No. 6 Baylor up next
Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs' weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee. They've taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and fifth-ranked...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Wisconsin hosts Wake Forest following Monsanto's 20-point performance
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Wisconsin Badgers after Damari Monsanto scored 20 points in Wake Forest's 97-70 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The Badgers are 2-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
