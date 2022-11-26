Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Celebrating Giving Tuesday in Lexington
The "Good Giving Challenge" is a 4-day online challenge for local nonprofits. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When thinking about Kentucky's legendary figures, who comes to mind? It could be legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Loretta Lynn, or maybe actor George Clooney. All figures are heralded in their own way, but how about the Cocaine Bear?. According to RoadsideAmerica, Cocaine...
fox56news.com
Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics
Most people know her as the reigning Miss Kentucky, but Hannah Edelen prefers the title of "Kentucky's teacher." In addition to visiting schools across the Commonwealth, while preparing to compete at Miss America, she's now juggling a new role as a public servant.
fox56news.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital.
fox56news.com
Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
fox56news.com
Money raised for fallen London officer
Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock.
fox56news.com
How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday
Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes behind the keyboard to check out Cyber Monday deals throughout the day. However, experts want to remind you to not let your guard down against potential scammers.
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Handicapped woman stranded in bed until airline returns lost custom wheelchair
WGN's Alyssa Donovan reports on a story where a physically handicapped woman is bed-ridden after travelling back from a family vacation where her customized wheelchair was lost during the return back to Chicago.
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes
Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money. The school board voted Monday to approve $50 increases for special education substitutes, and $25 dollar bumps for substitutes in high-priority schools.
fox56news.com
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
fox56news.com
Fayette County School Board to review safety plan
Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board meeting, school system public safety officials announced several meetings planned for next year, starting in February.
fox56news.com
Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/27/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 27, 2022.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Board of Education member to resign
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, the Fayette County Board of Education accepted the resignation of one of its members. The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Christy Morris. "It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for...
fox56news.com
What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?
Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years.
fox56news.com
Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban after string of shootings
What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives lost after more mass shootings.
fox56news.com
Press Conference: Charges brought against five New Haven officers involved in Randy Cox incident
Press Conference: Charges brought against five New Haven officers involved in Randy Cox incident.
