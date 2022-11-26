Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign which fittingly kicks off today on Giving Tuesday. Money raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across the state. Foundation leaders said the event is critical to the goal of continuing to improve the...
fox56news.com
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When thinking about Kentucky's legendary figures, who comes to mind? It could be legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Loretta Lynn, or maybe actor George Clooney. All figures are heralded in their own way, but how about the Cocaine Bear?. According to RoadsideAmerica, Cocaine...
fox56news.com
Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.
fox56news.com
Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
fox56news.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital.
fox56news.com
Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics
Most people know her as the reigning Miss Kentucky, but Hannah Edelen prefers the title of "Kentucky's teacher." In addition to visiting schools across the Commonwealth, while preparing to compete at Miss America, she's now juggling a new role as a public servant.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
fox56news.com
Fayette County School Board to review safety plan
Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board meeting, school system public safety officials announced several meetings planned for next year, starting in February.
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Board of Education member to resign
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, the Fayette County Board of Education accepted the resignation of one of its members. The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Christy Morris. "It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/27/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 27, 2022.
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. "I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
wymt.com
Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season. Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city. The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community. One couple, Tom and Cara...
fox56news.com
Frontier Airlines ending customer service by phone
Passengers needing assistance will need to contact the airline through text, a chat app or social media. The Denver-based carrier said "most customers prefer communicating via digital channels."
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money. The school board voted Monday to approve $50 increases for special education substitutes, and $25 dollar bumps for substitutes in high-priority schools. The board also approved an extra $15 per day for teachers who...
fox56news.com
Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban after string of shootings
What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives lost after more mass shootings.
