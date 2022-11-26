ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Giving Tuesday kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign which fittingly kicks off today on Giving Tuesday. Money raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across the state. Foundation leaders said the event is critical to the goal of continuing to improve the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When thinking about Kentucky’s legendary figures, who comes to mind? It could be legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Loretta Lynn, or maybe actor George Clooney. All figures are heralded in their own way, but how about the Cocaine Bear?. According to RoadsideAmerica, Cocaine...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Widowed on Thanksgiving

A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics

Most people know her as the reigning Miss Kentucky, but Hannah Edelen prefers the title of "Kentucky's teacher." In addition to visiting schools across the Commonwealth, while preparing to compete at Miss America, she's now juggling a new role as a public servant. Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics. Most...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County School Board to review safety plan

Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board meeting, school system public safety officials announced several meetings planned for next year, starting in February. Fayette County School Board to review safety plan. Fayette County Schools planned a review of its safety plan at Monday's board...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Board of Education member to resign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, the Fayette County Board of Education accepted the resignation of one of its members. The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Christy Morris. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters

Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over …. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?. On Tuesday, Team USA will play arguably its most important match in years. They currently sit one point behind Iran in their group's standings following draws in each of their first two matches of this year's World Cup.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 11/27/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 27, 2022. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?. On Tuesday, Team USA will play arguably its most important match in years. They currently sit one point behind Iran in their group's standings following draws in each of their first two matches of this year's World Cup.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

2 safe after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frontier Airlines ending customer service by phone

Passengers needing assistance will need to contact the airline through text, a chat app or social media. The Denver-based carrier said “most customers prefer communicating via digital channels.”. Frontier Airlines ending customer service by phone. Passengers needing assistance will need to contact the airline through text, a chat app...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money. The school board voted Monday to approve $50 increases for special education substitutes, and $25 dollar bumps for substitutes in high-priority schools. The board also approved an extra $15 per day for teachers who...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban after string of shootings

What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives lost after more mass shootings. Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban …. What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy