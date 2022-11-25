ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs were once again ranked No. 1 in this week’s College Football Playoff Committee rankings. The ranking means that a win all but assures that the Bulldogs will be home for the holidays at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta if they beat LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Saturday. It is extremely unlikely that Michigan would jump the No. 1 Bulldogs with a win over unranked Purdue Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO