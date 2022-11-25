ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs were once again ranked No. 1 in this week’s College Football Playoff Committee rankings. The ranking means that a win all but assures that the Bulldogs will be home for the holidays at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta if they beat LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Saturday. It is extremely unlikely that Michigan would jump the No. 1 Bulldogs with a win over unranked Purdue Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Senior DB Christopher Smith Leaving His Mark In Georgia Bulldog History

ATHENS - If you were to write a book about the 2021 or 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, you couldn’t write much before mentioning defensive back, Christopher Smith. In fact, you might start off with Smith, whose giant pick-six against Clemson in the 2021 season opener jump-started Georgia’s national championship run and paved the way for the best college football defense of all time.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

4-Star ATH on Todd Hartley: "He's Developed His Room Into Monsters"

ATHENS - With Signing Day coming up in a few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are focused on signing the top-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the country. Like we’ve reported for several months now, the Bulldogs are off to an excellent start in the 2024 class as well, and will likely push for the top-ranked class in that cycle, too.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: Our Best Game is Ahead of Us - That's Our Goal

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting geared up to play No. 11 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Here is what Kirby had to say Monday... “I want to congratulate Tom Black who was named SEC Coach of the Year. They are in the NCAA Tournament, and we wish them luck going ahead. Again, congratulations to him and the tremendous job he's done.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: No. 1 Dawgs Smash Tech; 4 Top-Ten Teams Lose

ATHENS - Stetson Bennett is done with senior days - two is enough for him. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs took care of Georgia Tech. An entire half of permitting negative five yards (save the final, meaningless drive of the game) will do that sort of thing. It was a frustrating first half. It was a second half beating.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Everything Brian Kelly Said About Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Baton Rouge, LA - LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters to preview their SEC Championship matchup against Georgia. KELLY: Well, it's been certainly exciting. We've had certainly some bumps in the road, but we've had some great achievements in...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken Named Finalist for Major Award

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The four other finalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to college football’s assistant coach of...
ATHENS, GA
The Trussville Tribune

What’s next for Brent Key?

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — It was a valiant effort, but top-ranked Georgia proved to be too much for Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets fell to the Bulldogs Saturday, 37-14. Tech finished the season with a record of 5-7 — their best since 2018 — and was one of only three teams […]
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia

Gas prices continued to decline in Georgia over the past week. The latest numbers from AAA now show the statewide average for a gallon of regular at $3.03. That's down seven cents from $3.10 a week ago and down 14 cents from $3.17 a month ago. Prices are tending down...
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville

John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Kimberly Bond

Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy