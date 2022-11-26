Read full article on original website
Glynn Nelson Matherne, Sr.
Glynn Nelson Matherne, Sr., born September 13, 1942, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born and raised in Houma, Louisiana, and was a current resident of Gray, Louisiana. He owned an auto paint and body repair shop for most of his career. His greatest joys included fishing and being near the water, cooking, and eating good food.
Shawn Michael Robertson
Shawn Robertson, 28, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in his home. He was born on May 18, 1994, in Houma, Louisiana to Allen Robertson and Polly Robertson. He was a 2012 graduate of Brusly High School. Shawn was full of love for his family and friends and passion for his hobbies. He spent most of his days displaying his skateboard skills, creating illustrations through drawing and tattooing, and hanging out with his loved ones. Shawn had an unparalleled ability to light up a room with positivity, humor, and an impeccable sense of style.
Nicholls Names Katie Martin as Director of Admissions
Nicholls has named Katie Martin as Director of Admissions upon the retirement of Becky Durocher, who served Nicholls for 30 years in this role. Martin, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 2013 and is now pursuing a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education from Northwestern State University with a projected graduation date of December 2023.
Richard “Ricky” Sagona Jr.
Richard “Ricky” Sagona Jr., 60, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Gary Lee Gresham
Gary Lee Gresham, 68, born September 12, 1954; born in Houston, Texas and a resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on November 25, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Houma First United Methodist Church, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the religious service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.
Leon “Poncha” Joseph Klingman
Leon “Poncha” Joseph Klingman, 77, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Tastet Klingman; son, Leon Klingman III and wife, Lynette Klingman; step-son, Todd Joseph Serigny Sr. and companion, Missy Waters; brother, Floyd Klingman Sr. and wife, Annette; grandchildren, Chloe Klingman, Tre Serigny (Brittany Serigny), Chance Serigny, and Todd Serigny Jr.; step-grandchildren, Alexis Pinell and Henry Pinell Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Tre Serigny Jr., Raiden Serigny, Landon Rouse, and Makayla Rouse.
The Lafourche Library is ready to celebrate in December!
The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!. The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole...
Dr. Lawrence David Breaux
Dr. Lawrence David Breaux, 66, a native and resident of Houma, La. passed away on November 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Carpenter Breaux; children, Jennifer Foley and husband, Mike, Celeste Breaux, and Sara Stark and husband, Evan; four grandchildren, Theo Foley, Owen Foley, Sadie Stark, and Charles Stark, with two on the way; and beloved dogs, Otis and Buddy; grand-dog, Cash Breaux; and brother, Lloyd “Doodle” Beaux, Jr.
Andrew “Drew” Peter Boquet Jr.
Andrew “Drew” Peter Boquet Jr., 56, a native of Bourg and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on November 27, 2022. No services will be held at this time. He is survived by his father, Andrew “Pete” Boquet Sr.; siblings, Francine LeJeune and husband Randy, Kayla Yarnell and husband Frank, Christine Lirette and fiancé Danny, Nicole Leboeuf and husband Dwayne, Lance Boquet and wife Christy, and Rebecca Boquet; Goddaughter, Tori Rydberg; companion, Pamela Blanchard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
Walk in the Thibodaux Christmas Parade!
The City of Thibodaux, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, and Thibodaux Family church invite the community to ride in the 2022 Christmas Parade! To participate, applications and waivers can be filled out online. “All businesses, groups, and individuals are welcome to walk in the parade at no charge,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. The deadline to register is Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Dec. 10
Mark your calendars! The Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive Distribution Event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., or until toys run out, at the Explore Houma Visitors Center located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray, Louisiana. Explore Houma has been collecting toys...
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
Troop C Launches “Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays”
In an effort to combat dangerous driving in South Louisiana this holiday season, Louisiana State Police Troop C will enhance impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving enforcement patrols throughout our troop area from November 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023. The mission of Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers and stop aggressive or distracted drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for large, small, and non-profit of the year awards
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 large and small business of the year awards, as well as the non-profit of the year award, which will be presented at the Chamber’s 93rd annual award banquet, on January 31, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker “The Real Rajin Cajun” Comedian John Morgan.
