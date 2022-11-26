Shawn Robertson, 28, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in his home. He was born on May 18, 1994, in Houma, Louisiana to Allen Robertson and Polly Robertson. He was a 2012 graduate of Brusly High School. Shawn was full of love for his family and friends and passion for his hobbies. He spent most of his days displaying his skateboard skills, creating illustrations through drawing and tattooing, and hanging out with his loved ones. Shawn had an unparalleled ability to light up a room with positivity, humor, and an impeccable sense of style.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO