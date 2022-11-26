Read full article on original website
The benefits of trees
Rep. Jared Solomon last week presented $25,000 in state funding to the Tree Authority LLC. The check presentation took place at Tarken Rec Center, Frontenac and Levick streets. After the presentation, the Tree Authority, Solomon’s office and the WeLoveU Foundation cleaned up the area and tended recently planted trees on...
St. Hubert students walk “for the cure”
St. Hubert High School students last week participated in the school’s “Passionately Pink Breast Cancer Walk.” Each girl wore a student-designed pink T-shirt with the words “For the cure” and carried an “I walk for” pink sign with the name of a loved one for whom they were walking or whose memory was being honored.
