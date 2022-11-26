Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
FOX Sports
Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran
AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
FOX Sports
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will Gregg Berhalter start vs. Iran?
McIntyre: 4-3-3 Goalkeeper: Matt Turner. Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest. Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie. Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Weah. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter seems intent to ride or die with his best lineup, fitness concerns be damned. He made just...
FOX Sports
USMNT's World Cup message: We're not done yet
DOHA, Qatar — The United States had a united voice less than an hour after the final whistle of its nerve-wracking triumph over Iran on Tuesday night. As worthy as the 1-0 success that clinched a spot in the round of 16 was, and even as the players stood, drenched in sweat, in the bowels of Al Thumama Stadium, the message was clear.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: England begins to look like itself vs. Wales
England took care of business on Tuesday to not only beat Wales 3-0 but to also win Group B to move on to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite the one-sided outcome, it wasn't all smooth sailing for England. It dominated possession in the first half. However, it didn't score, marking the third half in a row that England failed to score.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Bettors win big with USMNT win over Iran, title odds on move
If there's nothing better than a good sweat for bettors, then backers of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) certainly got soaked Tuesday. But it was a winning perspiration, and the United States remains alive in the World Cup odds market, as they advanced to the knockout stage with a 1-0 victory against Iran.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Netherlands wins Group A, but are the Dutch playing their best?
Netherlands took care of business against Qatar on Tuesday, beating the host nation 2-0 to clinch the top spot in Group A and head to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014. Despite the heavily favored Dutch notching two wins and a draw in Group A play, USMNT...
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury and was taken to a local hospital for scans after his thrilling goal lifted the USMNT to a 1-0 win over Iran in a win-or-go-home match on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer later announced...
FOX Sports
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was...
FOX Sports
USA vs. Iran highlights: Americans make it through to Round of 16
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday with Group B taking center stage. The United States (1-2-0) held on to beat Iran (1-0-2) 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The U.S will play the Netherlands in the round of 16; Iran was eliminated with the result. You can...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar, pick
In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ecuador vs. Senegal, pick
Group A will feature a matchup between Ecuador and Senegal in both teams' third games in Qatar. Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.
FOX Sports
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: USA displays maturity in victory over Iran
The United States needed to beat Iran in order to advance past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and that is exactly what happened as the Stars and Stripes finished off a 1-0 victory to clinch second place in Group B and a date with the Netherlands in the knockout stage at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands
The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
FOX Sports
Mexico faces early World Cup exit against Saudi Arabia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals — and perhaps even several of them — to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup. Mexico has reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, tied for the longest current streak with Brazil. But in Qatar, El Tri sits at the bottom of Group C ahead of a must-win match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark
Australia and Denmark will face off Wednesday in Qatar for a Group D matchup. Australia has only advanced to the Round of 16 once, which was back in 2006. The team has not advanced past the group stage in the past three World Cups. This is Denmark’s second straight tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A
Four years after missing the World Cup completely, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, to top Group A and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament...
