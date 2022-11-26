Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady
The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
What TV channel is Browns vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Cleveland vs Tampa Bay online (11/27/2022)
Tom Brady and the rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Jacoby Brissett and the reeling Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 12. Brady is 7-1 in his career against Cleveland. This will likely be Browns QB Brissett’s final start before giving way to Deshaun Watson. This interconference matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Watch David Njoku make possibly the Browns’ catch of the year to tie the game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final start for the Browns this season, he will have quite a highlight to go out on. On a fourth down with less than a minute to go vs. the Buccaneers, Brissett fired one down the middle to tight end David Njoku in the end zone.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
‘Clean up on Aisle 2’: Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning stock Hy-Vee shelves on ESPN+ show
Former University of Northern Iowa football standout and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the grocery store where he stocked shelves before making his way to the NFL. This time, he brought along another Hall of Famer to show him the ropes. ...
Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
FOX Sports
Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
ringsidenews.com
Yardbarker
Winners and Losers From the Browns Overtime win Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns won a game on Sunday that not many people gave them a chance in. Cleveland defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 23-17. The Browns' defense showed up in this one, the gameplan held the Buccaneers to just 17 points. Here I'm going to take a look at some winners and losers from this one.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
