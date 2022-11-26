ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Browns vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Cleveland vs Tampa Bay online (11/27/2022)

Tom Brady and the rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Jacoby Brissett and the reeling Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 12. Brady is 7-1 in his career against Cleveland. This will likely be Browns QB Brissett’s final start before giving way to Deshaun Watson. This interconference matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Yardbarker

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland

Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
FOX Sports

Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
