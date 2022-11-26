Auburn and Alabama fans rave with excitement ahead of the 2022 Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s an in-state rivalry as old as time, considered by some as one of the best in all of college football. The Auburn Tigers are in Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in this year’s highly anticipated Iron Bowl.

We are less than 24 hours away from kick off and fans galore are in T-town getting ready to roll for tomorrow’s game.

Fans from near and far say they’re excited to watch the rivals battle it out. Alabama fans are going in with confident predictions.

“90 to zero,” guessed Alabama fan Kennedy Thomas.

“I’m hoping for a big win,” said Alabama University student Steven Ladenberger. “Something probably more along the lines of something like 30 to like 10 though, I would assume.”

Auburn fans think the tigers will keep it interesting.

“Auburn by a touchdown… Auburn by a touchdown,” said Auburn fan Barry Davis.

Iron Bowl week is a fan favorite among both teams with some saying they enjoy a little healthy competition.

“We came here to support the AU tigers to see what we’re going to do to give Alabama an upset,” Davis said.

“The rivalry week is always a fun one,” said Ladenberger. “I hope we beat them bad tomorrow cause there’s no team I hate more than the Auburn Tigers.”

For others like Thomas and her family, the Iron Bowl is more than just a game. She says, to them, it means everything and feels like home.

“Her grandpa’s had tickets for 40 years and her daddy, his son,” Devan Hidalgo, Thomas’ grandmother, said.

“He passed away 2 months ago, and he was a huge Alabama fan,” Thomas added. “We are always at the games.”

Davis says the overall experience of this weekend is unmatched.

“As a family, it means a lot for me to be able to hang out with my son and hang out with my other son and do some fun family things together, but also the tradition we have here in Alabama to be able to go to the Iron Bowl I think that means more than anything,” Davis said.

Throughout tonight and into tomorrow, fans will be all over town cooking out and hanging out as we gear up to watch this highly anticipated match-up. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

