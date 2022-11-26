Read full article on original website
Kimberly Wright
3d ago
I was out there the stores were not busy at all. yes there were more people than usual. parking was not hard to find, not much to choose from in the stores..... the only place that had a line was bath and body works and you only had to wait to get a shopping bag to carry your stuff around in.
Lawrence gets in the holiday spirit by lining a busy street with Christmas lights
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Mass Street in Lawrence is now in the Christmas groove. Lawrence Parks and Recreation strung 120,000 lights along Mass Street to bring some holiday cheer. The lighting of the trees was kicked off by performances by the Cantemos Youth Chorale, The Mason Family Fiddlers and the Lawrence High School Chorale. The lights will […]
bluevalleypost.com
Rally House sports apparel retailer opens new Overland Park store
Hours of operation at this new store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1o a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Key quote: “It’s amazing to see another store unveiled in Overland Park,” District Manager Tammy Hamilton said in a statement. “The fans in this area are always eager to show team spirit and hometown appreciation, and Rally House Stanley Square is ready to supply the necessary gear for everyone to do just that!”
Brookside's World's Window enjoys what could be its last Small Business Saturday
The owners of World's Window, a 38-year staple in Kansas City, Missouri, hope a new buyer will continue the tradition of unique offerings to loyal customers.
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
WIBW
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
WIBW
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday. Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
WIBW
Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season. Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
kcur.org
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
WIBW
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were rescued from an Emporia elevator after they became trapped when it stalled. KVOE reports that three people were rescued from a local hotel elevator on Monday evening, Nov. 29, after it became stalled. The Emporia Fire Department indicated that it was called to...
Evergy Plaza turns lights on Community tree
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza brought in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony Saturday evening for the community Christmas tree. Despite a cold steady rain, several people came out to watch the lighting ceremony. The ice rink was open to those brave enough to skate in the rain as they watched the tree […]
WIBW
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
WIBW
Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
WIBW
Northern Shawnee Co. road to close for bridge project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in northern Shawnee Co. will close as crews continue a bridge project. Shawnee County says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews with the Public Works Department will close NW 78th St. between Highway 75 and Jennings Rd. County staff noted that the road closure...
WIBW
Highland Park High School students hosting shoe fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School students are asking you for shoes. “We need to collect a minimum of 3,000 shoes, 3,000 pairs of shoes,” said Nicole Fraise, a Spanish teacher at Highland Park High School. Spanish 2 students at Highland Park high School are asking for...
kansascitymag.com
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
