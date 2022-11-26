ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

Judith Ann Peiffer obituary 1937~2022

Judith Ann Peiffer, 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on November 26, 2022 at the home of her son, Darren Peiffer. Born October 7, 1937 in Quincy Twp., Franklin County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Vernon Rock and Anna Katherine Berger Rock. Her husband, Charles Vernon...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Jane Keller obituary 1930~2022

Mary Jane Keller (Muth), 92, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2022. She was born January 26, 1930, in Emmaus, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Helen (Hunsberger) Muth. Mary graduated from Emmaus High School in 1947, Temple University Dental Hygiene School in 1950 and Penn State University...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald Edward Jones obituary 1937~2022

Donald Edward Jones, 85, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 at his home on his birthday. Born November 27, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Genevieve E. (Jones) Snively. Donald attended Waynesboro Area High School and had served his country in...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022

Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022

Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
FANNETTSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Larry A Hill obituary 1941~2022

Larry A Hill, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 27, 2022 at home. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Leslie and Helen (Caldwell) Hill. Larry had been a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Terry Paul Grove obituary 1961~2022

Terry Paul Grove, 61, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1961 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Betty (Bryan) and Richard Grove. Graduated from Scotland School for Veterans Children in 1979. Terry was very athletic and spent many years playing different...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022

Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022

Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022

Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022

Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Lehman obituary 1941~2022

Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman. Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman. He...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022

Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Final Week of Festival of Trees at the 11/30 Visitors Center

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy 51 trees and 18 wreaths during the final week of Festival of Trees at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in downtown Chambersburg. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, which was formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg and functioned as a bank until 2015. Two old vaults are decorated for the holidays. One shows a village covered in snow and ready for Christmas. The other is the video vault, decorated like grandma’s house and showing old-fashioned Christmas specials, like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kyle Richards obituary 1990~2022

Kyle Richards, 31, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in his home. Born December 19, 1990 in Hollywood, FL, he was the son of Nadine (Triska) Schiff and her husband, Michael of Coconut Creek, FL, and the late Larry Richards. In addition to his mother and step-father,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

