The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy 51 trees and 18 wreaths during the final week of Festival of Trees at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street in downtown Chambersburg. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, which was formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg and functioned as a bank until 2015. Two old vaults are decorated for the holidays. One shows a village covered in snow and ready for Christmas. The other is the video vault, decorated like grandma’s house and showing old-fashioned Christmas specials, like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO