Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Voting underway for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that the regular season has concluded for college football, the Heisman Trophy ballots have been sent to voters. One player that has more than earned an opportunity to be considered as a Heisman finalist is Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. However, his odds of becoming a top-four finalist took a massive hit earlier this month due to the torn ACL he suffered in the Vols’ loss to South Carolina.
wvlt.tv
Alcoa High School makes eighth straight football state title appearance
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa High School Tornadoes are headed back to the state championship game for the eighth year in a row, the longest record of consecutive title game appearances in the state of Tennessee. Senior linebacker Aaron Davis feels special to be part of such a successful...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 23 Tennessee posted a season high in points, eclipsing the century mark to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 105-71, in a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (4-4) were led by Jordan Horston, who became the 48th player in Lady Vol history...
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s electrifying quarterback-wide receiver duo was recognized Tuesday as finalists for a pair of national awards. Vols redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, and Jalin Hyatt was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launches poster contest for 5th graders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Tennessee 5th graders! The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The annual contest, which the United States Department of Justice sponsors, aims to highlight the importance of proactive education programs and demonstrate the country’s effort to bring missing kids home.
wvlt.tv
Ways to be safe physically and financially this holiday season
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 2 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
wvlt.tv
Working to End Gun Violence in Knoxville
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 3 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
wvlt.tv
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Updated: 22 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News...
wvlt.tv
New KCHD Senior Director
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
wvlt.tv
A holiday scavenger hunt takes over Downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 20 businesses in Downtown Knoxville are participating in The Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Participants will find a North Pole Pass and holiday stamp at the Mast General Store. The pass is a guide to locate all the elves hiding in each business. You fill out an information card to enter and win prizes after you complete the search.
wvlt.tv
Understanding the other person: How a group in Knoxville is working to end gun violence
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were shot and killed in Knoxville over the Thanksgiving weekend. Two were killed in a shooting along Graves Street, Sunday. A man who recently moved from Detroit was killed Thanksgiving day in what police called a targeted act. Another shooting left one dead and...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
wvlt.tv
Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Early morning rain to windy afternoon Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us got in on some rain overnight into early Sunday morning. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day as this cold front pushes out of the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
Warm and breezy today ahead of today’s rain and some storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a warm and breezy day, because a cold front is on the way. More wind, rain and some storms move through tonight, then it will move temperatures down. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Ways you can help this Giving Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Giving Tuesday is a time when non-profits receive a portion of the love they give all year long back. Now, you have the chance to impact others in a big way. Dottie Sampsel, the president of the organization’s board of directors, said the non-profit ‘Hand up...
Comments / 0