Four WPIAL champions crowned at Acrisure Stadium Friday

On championship Friday, four teams became 2022 champions of the WPIAL classes 1A-4A.

The day started with a double digit seeded Union upsetting number one Bishop Canevin 26-0. Union's defense held Bishop Canevin's rushing attack to -9 yards in the game. Union quarterback Braylon Thomas threw for 80 yards in the contest but it was his ground attack that led the way as he rushed for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Hey we knew who we were," said Union head coach Kim Niedbala to KDKA Radio's Rob Taylor. "It's great for the kids, it's great for the community, it's been a long time and I'm just happy for these kids that played their butts off."

The 2A championship saw Steel Valley take down Beaver Falls by a final score of 34-14. The Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins rushed for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns. The Ironmen defense forced four turnovers in the win.

Coach Ray Braszo was ecstatic he got his first championship as a head coach.

"It feels pretty good, it feels great, believe me there was a lot of pressure. I didn't want to go 0-4," said Braszo to Taylor in his postgame interview.

In 3A it was Belle Vernon over Avonworth 24-7, as the Leopards won their first WPIAL championship since 1995. After Avonoworth went ahead 7-0, Belle Vernon scored 24 unanswered as Quentin Martin scored three touchdowns. He caught a 32-yard touchdown, returned a 51-yard punt for a touchdown and rushed for a 45-yard score.

"This is a program win," said Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert to KDKA Radio's Robert Mangino at postgame. "These kids, it's been a long time coming, and we finally got that trophy!"

The nightcap saw Aliquippa assert their dominance, as they beat Central Valley 34-7 behind three rushing touchdowns from Tiqwai Hayes.

"I'm so proud of them," said Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield to Robert Mangino. "Four years, the first two years losing, these last two year winning, it's a testament to the kids. They were locked in this week. I knew it was just a matter of time. They played well. Central Valley is a great school."