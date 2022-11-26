ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA News Radio

Four WPIAL champions crowned at Acrisure Stadium Friday

By Greg Finley
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaYpe_0jNySDR200

On championship Friday, four teams became 2022 champions of the WPIAL classes 1A-4A.

The day started with a double digit seeded Union upsetting number one Bishop Canevin 26-0. Union's defense held Bishop Canevin's rushing attack to -9 yards in the game. Union quarterback Braylon Thomas threw for 80 yards in the contest but it was his ground attack that led the way as he rushed for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Hey we knew who we were," said Union head coach Kim Niedbala to KDKA Radio's Rob Taylor. "It's great for the kids, it's great for the community, it's been a long time and I'm just happy for these kids that played their butts off."

The 2A championship saw Steel Valley take down Beaver Falls by a final score of 34-14. The Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins rushed for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns. The Ironmen defense forced four turnovers in the win.

Coach Ray Braszo was ecstatic he got his first championship as a head coach.

"It feels pretty good, it feels great, believe me there was a lot of pressure. I didn't want to go 0-4," said Braszo to Taylor in his postgame interview.

In 3A it was Belle Vernon over Avonworth 24-7, as the Leopards won their first WPIAL championship since 1995. After Avonoworth went ahead 7-0, Belle Vernon scored 24 unanswered as Quentin Martin scored three touchdowns. He caught a 32-yard touchdown, returned a 51-yard punt for a touchdown and rushed for a 45-yard score.

"This is a program win," said Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert to KDKA Radio's Robert Mangino at postgame. "These kids, it's been a long time coming, and we finally got that trophy!"

The nightcap saw Aliquippa assert their dominance, as they beat Central Valley 34-7 behind three rushing touchdowns from Tiqwai Hayes.

"I'm so proud of them," said Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield to Robert Mangino. "Four years, the first two years losing, these last two year winning, it's a testament to the kids. They were locked in this week. I knew it was just a matter of time. They played well. Central Valley is a great school."

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces District 2 champ Crestwood in Class 4A state semis

YORK, Pa. — Fresh off an impressive victory over Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 4A title game, Bishop McDevitt will have little time to rest on its laurels. The Crusaders held Central's powerful offense to just 63 yards and zero points on its way to a 40-0 victory last week, but they'll face another dangerous attack in the state semifinals Friday night.
WYNCOTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A wrestlers to watch in 2022-23

The senior captured his second PIAA title by dominating Mason Leiphart of Dover, 12-3, in the 120-pound finals last season. He was the 106-pound champion in 2020. Kilkeary (102-12, 46-2) was the WPIAL champion in 2021 and placed third at the PIAA tournament in 2021. He signed with Ohio State.
LATROBE, PA
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball has the pieces for its own PIAA run

The Allentown Central Catholic football team will play in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School,. The Vikings boys basketball season will begin 20 hours later with a game against Cardinal O’Hara at Rockne Hall. Both programs have won three state championships and both always carry high expectations and those expectations won’t change for the Vikings this winter on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball preseason breakdown

Mt. Lebanon captured the WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship last season to give coach Dori Oldaker a fourth WPIAL title in her 19 years with the Blue Devils. After the team finished as the PIAA runners-up, Oldaker decided to resign to spend more time watching her daughters play basketball at South Fayette. A dean of WPIAL girls basketball coaches, Oldaker compiled a career record of 495-139, and her teams were a fixture atop the standings throughout her tenure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy