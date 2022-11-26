ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dodgers interested in star shortstop amid Trea Turner uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner, but it seems likely that Turner will sign elsewhere in free agency barring unforeseen circumstances. Star shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available on the open market. However, the Dodgers could reportedly turn to the trade market to land their next star at the position. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio recently reported that LA has interest in Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Dodgers Will No Longer Face Clevinger With The Padres Per New Contract

San Diego Padres free agent Mike Clevinger will return to the Midwest and become a member of the Chicago White Sox. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report. Clevinger spent virtually two seasons in southern California being traded from the then Cleveland Indians to the Padres in 2020 as part of a nin-player trade. However, he missed the 2021 season as he underwent Tommy John surgery.
