The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner, but it seems likely that Turner will sign elsewhere in free agency barring unforeseen circumstances. Star shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available on the open market. However, the Dodgers could reportedly turn to the trade market to land their next star at the position. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio recently reported that LA has interest in Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO