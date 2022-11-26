Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
SantaCon Is Coming Back To Buffalo
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit by downing some spirits, this Saturday is the perfect day for you. The 11th annual SantaCon returns to downtown Buffalo this Saturday, December 3rd, and is the perfect event for you to get together with family and friends and kick off the Christmas season with some adult beverages.
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State
Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
buffalobeerleague.com
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days
This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
buffalorising.com
2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s
As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Coming Soon: Taquito Lindo – Williamsville
Williamsville Place Plaza 5395 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville NY 14221 • $. This is a love story for tacos…Taquito Lindo is a family-owned taqueria (taco shop) that combines the traditional vibrant colors, flavors and recipes from different regions in Mexico with a modern ambiance to create the best experience for taco lovers. Our adventure started with two Mexican-American families trying to find an authentic taco experience in Western New York.
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
WGRZ TV
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media
A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
Black Monarchy store picking up the pieces after overnight break-in
One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, supposed to bring in cash for our local businesses, instead bringing devastation for the owners of Black Monarchy, a shop on Buffalo's West Side.
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
WIVB
Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
