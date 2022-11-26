ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

SantaCon Is Coming Back To Buffalo

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit by downing some spirits, this Saturday is the perfect day for you. The 11th annual SantaCon returns to downtown Buffalo this Saturday, December 3rd, and is the perfect event for you to get together with family and friends and kick off the Christmas season with some adult beverages.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State

Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalobeerleague.com

Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days

This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s

As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Chandler Street Winter Market

The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Taquito Lindo – Williamsville

Williamsville Place Plaza 5395 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville NY 14221 • $. This is a love story for tacos…Taquito Lindo is a family-owned taqueria (taco shop) that combines the traditional vibrant colors, flavors and recipes from different regions in Mexico with a modern ambiance to create the best experience for taco lovers. Our adventure started with two Mexican-American families trying to find an authentic taco experience in Western New York.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WGRZ TV

2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy