We have got a couple of really nice and warm days coming up before we make a return to cooler and seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. Temps will cool down before another warm up for the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 67 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 10-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO