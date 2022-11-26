ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Three Big Country teams remain in the Harris Ratings Top 10

The Big Country is represented by three school in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 10. The Hawley Bearcats topped Sonora to advance to the Class 2A Division I regional final, but dropped from number two to number three this week. Tolar jumped up to number two this week. Hawley...
ALBANY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Collin Bruning and Ryan Blake scoop and score

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the week, you just don’t see this everyday, Wylie vs. Canutillo. Third quarter eagles going for two, it’s deflected by Collin Bruning and scooped up by Ryan Blake who is gonna take it 97-yards to the house for two points. What a play! The Bulldogs defense outplayed the Eagles offense and that is a testament right there. The Bulldogs came from behind and beat the Eagles 21-18 to advance to the Regional Final against Argyle.
CANUTILLO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry’s LeBlanc claims American Southwest Conference honor

An historic display of long-range shooting sent McMurry University junior guard C.J. LeBlanc (Dallas, Texas) to American Southwest Conference Co-Player of the Week honors Monday, Nov. 28. LeBlanc, receiving his second career weekly league recognition, knocked down 11 three-point baskets as part of a 44-point effort at Southwestern University Nov....
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Bearcats take down Sonora to advance to Regional Final

The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo. The Bearcats got scoring going early. Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points. Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26. Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff...
SONORA, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

#3 Albany defeats #6 Wink in Regional Semifinal game, 35-18

The #3 state ranked Albany Lions faced the #6 Wink Wildcats for a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs and final eight in the state in Class 2A Division 2. The Lions offense and defense started the first half strong only allowing Wink to score six points, while Albany put up 21 at the break.
ALBANY, TX
247Sports

TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
PLANO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
SAN ANGELO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 28th

We have got a couple of really nice and warm days coming up before we make a return to cooler and seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. Temps will cool down before another warm up for the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 67 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 10-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Dallas Observer

Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening

On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains

Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

