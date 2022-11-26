Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie’s defense continues to grow and leads Bulldogs to the regional final
The Wylie Bulldogs are one of six Big Country teams still alive in the playoffs after three rounds. The Bulldogs beat Canutillo, 21-18, and the defense is one of the primary reasons are playing this week. That side of the ball came up with an interception and a fumble, and...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Three Big Country teams remain in the Harris Ratings Top 10
The Big Country is represented by three school in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 10. The Hawley Bearcats topped Sonora to advance to the Class 2A Division I regional final, but dropped from number two to number three this week. Tolar jumped up to number two this week. Hawley...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Collin Bruning and Ryan Blake scoop and score
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the week, you just don’t see this everyday, Wylie vs. Canutillo. Third quarter eagles going for two, it’s deflected by Collin Bruning and scooped up by Ryan Blake who is gonna take it 97-yards to the house for two points. What a play! The Bulldogs defense outplayed the Eagles offense and that is a testament right there. The Bulldogs came from behind and beat the Eagles 21-18 to advance to the Regional Final against Argyle.
bigcountryhomepage.com
McMurry’s LeBlanc claims American Southwest Conference honor
An historic display of long-range shooting sent McMurry University junior guard C.J. LeBlanc (Dallas, Texas) to American Southwest Conference Co-Player of the Week honors Monday, Nov. 28. LeBlanc, receiving his second career weekly league recognition, knocked down 11 three-point baskets as part of a 44-point effort at Southwestern University Nov....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Bearcats take down Sonora to advance to Regional Final
The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo. The Bearcats got scoring going early. Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points. Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26. Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff...
bigcountryhomepage.com
#3 Albany defeats #6 Wink in Regional Semifinal game, 35-18
The #3 state ranked Albany Lions faced the #6 Wink Wildcats for a spot in the fourth round of the playoffs and final eight in the state in Class 2A Division 2. The Lions offense and defense started the first half strong only allowing Wink to score six points, while Albany put up 21 at the break.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
247Sports
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 28th
We have got a couple of really nice and warm days coming up before we make a return to cooler and seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. Temps will cool down before another warm up for the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 67 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south southwest at 10-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
What you need to know about a strong cold front moving into North Texas & a look ahead at the late-week forecast
DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front...
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains
Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
Comments / 0