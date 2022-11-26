Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
FOX43.com
York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
local21news.com
First Floorball Club across Pennsylvania opens in Lancaster
The first of its kind across the Keystone State is coming together in Lancaster, the first floorball club. According to the Lancaster Floorball Club’s Head Coach and Founder, Mark Gallagher, the game is popular around the world and in certain areas of the United States, including Texas. He said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey
Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
Pennsylvania native and 'The Voice' contestant drops new single
Nashville, Tn. – Nashville artist and Pennsylvania native singer-songwriter Olivia Farabaugh is releasing her next new single, “First,” from her upcoming album, “Transparent,” available Monday, Nov. 28 on all music streaming platforms. You can also find the streaming link now at OliviaFarabaugh.com. Farabaugh’s new single “First,” is described as "a beautiful and honest song about a love story and heartbreak," is the second single from her new album and it...
abc27.com
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
Harrisburg goes back to back with dominant win over Manheim Township
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Cougars called it. One main goal for Harrisburg this season was becoming back to back district champions, but they would have to get through one of two teams that beat them this season. Harrisburg welcomed in Manheim Township Saturday afternoon to Severance Field for the 6A District III championship game, […]
Italian bakery in Mechanicsburg sells pastry with heavenly flavor and crunchy layers: Best Eats
The shelves at this authentic Italian bakery are always dazzlingly full, with colorful pastries and cookies. After all, their motto is “A taste of Italy in every bite.” Especially popular are the tricolored or “rainbow” cookies that resemble the Italian flag.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wbaltv.com
Christmas Candyland at Hersheypark is perfect for the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. — If you are looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holiday season, maybe a trip to Hersheypark will be on your list. Amanda Polyak shares what's going on at Christmas Candyland and what else is new.
local21news.com
Friendsgiving fundraiser works to bridge gap between refugees and their new home
Church World Service (CWS) Harrisburg held its first International Friendsgiving To-Go Feast on Saturday. The event was the their first fundraiser since opening a Harrisburg location in early 2022. CWS Harrisburg Site Director Alex Swan said the Friendsgiving was to help bridge the gap between refugees and their new home...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
local21news.com
Organizations team up to provide adaptive bikes to kids with disabilities
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A bit of early holiday joy on Tuesday for some Central PA kids. The Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15 and Variety Children's Charity teamed up to provide custom-made adaptive bikes to eight kids with physical disabilities. A special parade was held so the kids...
local21news.com
21 Days of Caring | Red Land Senior Center provides fun and friendship for older residents
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Red Land Senior Center in Lewisberry is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:00pm. The center is a safe place for seniors to have fun and find friendship. “It gets them out. It gets them among other people, other seniors and it...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
local21news.com
One Central PA family warns of online shopping scams this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you’re looking to gobble up some deals on Cyber Monday, make sure you’re thinking twice before crossing items off that holiday list. Many scam artists are scouring social media, taking advantage of customers purchasing items online. One local family shared their...
local21news.com
Less windy today before some on and off rain tomorrow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be less windy today with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high temperature near 50. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain on and off through the day. We'll dry out Wednesday night. It will also turn windy, especially as temperatures...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
