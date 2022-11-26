ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dkpittsburghsports.com

Giger: No way 'Bama's ahead of Buckeyes, and what it means for Lions

ALTOONA, Pa. -- I am not one of those folks who always gripes about SEC bias. Sure, it's there, but my feeling has always been that it's largely deserved, because generally, top-flight SEC teams are indeed better and do deserve the benefit of the doubt in many cases. That said,...
COLUMBUS, OH
dkpittsburghsports.com

Bar none, 10 wins, top-10 ranking make this great season for Lions

Raise your hand if you had Penn State winning 10 games during the regular season. C'mon now, be honest. I mean realistically saw 10 wins, not just through some heavily tinted blue-colored glasses. Also, raise your hand if you thought you'd ever see the day that Sean Clifford would complete...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy