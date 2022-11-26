ALTOONA, Pa. -- I am not one of those folks who always gripes about SEC bias. Sure, it's there, but my feeling has always been that it's largely deserved, because generally, top-flight SEC teams are indeed better and do deserve the benefit of the doubt in many cases. That said,...
Raise your hand if you had Penn State winning 10 games during the regular season. C'mon now, be honest. I mean realistically saw 10 wins, not just through some heavily tinted blue-colored glasses. Also, raise your hand if you thought you'd ever see the day that Sean Clifford would complete...
Comments / 0