abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
local21news.com
Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
iheart.com
Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday
>Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Weis Markets is joining with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving Tuesday, November 29th. Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which stores will match up to 500-dollars per location. Customers can donate by adding on to their total receipt when they check out, or by rounding up to the next dollar. A company spokeswoman says local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
local21news.com
How to stay safe from scams during Cyber Monday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to Adobe in 2021, shoppers spent about $20 billion online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021. This year, they estimate that Cyber Monday will bring in $11.2 billion. Scammers, however, are also attracted to this time of year. So, before you...
local21news.com
As you deck the halls this year, get ready to shell out more green
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Deck the halls! It’s the time of year people decorate their homes with holiday lights but how much are they costing you?. According to Wizer Energy, U.S. households can expect to add over $6 to their electricity bill this Dec. if they’re putting up holiday lights.
Wbaltv.com
Christmas Candyland at Hersheypark is perfect for the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. — If you are looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holiday season, maybe a trip to Hersheypark will be on your list. Amanda Polyak shares what's going on at Christmas Candyland and what else is new.
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
local21news.com
Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
We should remember the needy all year long | PennLive letters
The Rev. William Sloan Coffin Jr., speaking at a state Pastors Conference in Camp Hill 30 years ago said the too often we tolerate injustice so that later we can “pour out our hearts in charity.” He was right. As we enter the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah...
WGAL
Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
abc27.com
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
local21news.com
Winning numbers for 'New Year's Millionaire Raffle' announced by PA Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA — The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for two $50,000 prizes which is the second weekly drawing for the "New Year's Millionaire Raffle" was announced by the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Lottery says the winning ticket numbers are 00054550 and 00076252. One ticket was sold at Steve's General Store...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
