ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Less windy today before some on and off rain tomorrow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be less windy today with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high temperature near 50. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain on and off through the day. We'll dry out Wednesday night. It will also turn windy, especially as temperatures...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Clouds increase before Wednesday morning rain and increasing afternoon winds

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue tonight but we stay dry...for now. Overnight temperature will dip to the upper 30's near 40. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain for the first half of the day. We'll dry out Wednesday afternoon as the winds increase. Winds will be Southwest then shifting West 10-20 mph.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Winds die down but clouds remain for cold Monday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Still some clouds tonight but the winds finally die down. It will be cold tonight with a low down to 32. Expect some sunshine tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with rain...
local21news.com

Cloudy day with some wind, rain returns later in the week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will hang tough for much of the day today and it will be windy at times with highs in the low 50s. Expect some partial clearing tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com

As you deck the halls this year, get ready to shell out more green

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Deck the halls! It’s the time of year people decorate their homes with holiday lights but how much are they costing you?. According to Wizer Energy, U.S. households can expect to add over $6 to their electricity bill this Dec. if they’re putting up holiday lights.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg

An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Harrisburg last night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old in Harrisburg yesterday. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, Matt Maisel, the shooting had happened on 3rd and Kelker Streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg Police say...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland Co. Coroner identifies driver and passenger in fatal crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, around 6:30 a.m., two individuals were killed in a vehicle crash on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. According to the Cumber County Coroner's Office, an investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 39-year-old Erik Jenson was driving a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways into a tractor trailer driving on the other side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

First Floorball Club across Pennsylvania opens in Lancaster

The first of its kind across the Keystone State is coming together in Lancaster, the first floorball club. According to the Lancaster Floorball Club’s Head Coach and Founder, Mark Gallagher, the game is popular around the world and in certain areas of the United States, including Texas. He said...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Owner of pot bellied pig in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The owner of the pig in York County has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) are looking for the owner of a "pot-bellied" pig that was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Rd. in Windsor Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy