local21news.com
Less windy today before some on and off rain tomorrow
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will be less windy today with a mix of sun and clouds and a seasonable high temperature near 50. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain on and off through the day. We'll dry out Wednesday night. It will also turn windy, especially as temperatures...
local21news.com
Clouds increase before Wednesday morning rain and increasing afternoon winds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue tonight but we stay dry...for now. Overnight temperature will dip to the upper 30's near 40. More active weather returns tomorrow with rain for the first half of the day. We'll dry out Wednesday afternoon as the winds increase. Winds will be Southwest then shifting West 10-20 mph.
local21news.com
Winds die down but clouds remain for cold Monday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Still some clouds tonight but the winds finally die down. It will be cold tonight with a low down to 32. Expect some sunshine tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with rain...
local21news.com
Cloudy day with some wind, rain returns later in the week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will hang tough for much of the day today and it will be windy at times with highs in the low 50s. Expect some partial clearing tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with...
local21news.com
Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
As you deck the halls this year, get ready to shell out more green
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Deck the halls! It’s the time of year people decorate their homes with holiday lights but how much are they costing you?. According to Wizer Energy, U.S. households can expect to add over $6 to their electricity bill this Dec. if they’re putting up holiday lights.
local21news.com
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
local21news.com
Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
local21news.com
Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg
An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
local21news.com
One Central PA family warns of online shopping scams this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you’re looking to gobble up some deals on Cyber Monday, make sure you’re thinking twice before crossing items off that holiday list. Many scam artists are scouring social media, taking advantage of customers purchasing items online. One local family shared their...
local21news.com
At least 60 people displaced following water main break, building collapse in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The American Red Cross is assisting residents of an apartment building following a water main break and building collapse in Lebanon. According to officials at least 60 people have been displaced from 30 units at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
local21news.com
'Poison' front man Bret Michaels in Hershey for Central PA Music Hall of Fame induction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Central PA native Bret Michaels was having nothing but a good time on Tuesday as he became the newest inductee into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. The 'Poison' front man was in Hershey for the induction ceremony, just a few miles from...
local21news.com
17-year-old fatally shot in Harrisburg last night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old in Harrisburg yesterday. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg, Matt Maisel, the shooting had happened on 3rd and Kelker Streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg Police say...
local21news.com
Winning numbers for 'New Year's Millionaire Raffle' announced by PA Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA — The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for two $50,000 prizes which is the second weekly drawing for the "New Year's Millionaire Raffle" was announced by the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Lottery says the winning ticket numbers are 00054550 and 00076252. One ticket was sold at Steve's General Store...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. Coroner identifies driver and passenger in fatal crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 28, around 6:30 a.m., two individuals were killed in a vehicle crash on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. According to the Cumber County Coroner's Office, an investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 39-year-old Erik Jenson was driving a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways into a tractor trailer driving on the other side of the road.
local21news.com
One dead and another injured following shooting in Lancaster City, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Reports of a shooting in the 100 block of S Prince Street came in around 1:30 a.m. on November 28 which Lancaster City Police confirmed. When officers arrived, they say they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police say both victims were transported to a...
local21news.com
Woman's vehicle reportedly shot numerous times during Cumberland Co. road rage incident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Pennsboro Township Police are currently investigating a road rage incident that occurred on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, Enola, PA in the area of Adams Ricci Park. It was reported that on November 26 at approximately 2:30 am, a female victim's...
local21news.com
First Floorball Club across Pennsylvania opens in Lancaster
The first of its kind across the Keystone State is coming together in Lancaster, the first floorball club. According to the Lancaster Floorball Club’s Head Coach and Founder, Mark Gallagher, the game is popular around the world and in certain areas of the United States, including Texas. He said...
local21news.com
Owner of pot bellied pig in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The owner of the pig in York County has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) are looking for the owner of a "pot-bellied" pig that was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Rd. in Windsor Township.
local21news.com
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
