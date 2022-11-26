Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
1-on-1 Interview with Trev Alberts
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who need additional help. An effort is underway to give the 65-year-old mural a new home. All 763,000 tiles of the...
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
1011now.com
“Keaton was the light of our family,”; A donation tradition continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Stuhr family started collecting gifts for families in the hospital three years ago. It was a tradition that started because of their son Keaton. “Keaton was the light of our family,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s mom. But it’s also a holiday tradition that...
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
iheart.com
Dinosaur Experience coming to the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland
(Ashland, NE) -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces a new attraction at their Wildlife Safari Park. The zoo says that the Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will include some of the world’s largest robotic dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will begin roaming the Park beginning May 5, 2023. The zoo says the dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit.
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
klkntv.com
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
Handmade Omaha provides opportunities for local artists to sell work
For the first time since 2019, Handmade Omaha Winter Art and Craft Bazaar returned to the Omaha area on Saturday and Sunday.
Omaha to host 5th annual Tattoo Arts Festival at CHI Health Center
The Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival 2023 will take place at CHI Health Center featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos.
klkntv.com
Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
klkntv.com
U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
1011now.com
Lincoln shopper support local businesses during Small Business Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local. Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
Nebraska Restaurant Offers Over 20 Kinds of Deviled Eggs [PHOTOS]
Over the holiday weekend, I came across a photo on Facebook that stopped me dead in my tracks. The post was from a place called Deviled Egg Co. in Omaha, Nebraska, and it featured some of the most unusual deviled eggs I've ever seen!. I've only ever had one variety...
1011now.com
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site. Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.
1011now.com
Small Business Saturday
Nebraska football players parade the Heroes Trophy around Kinnick Stadium following the Huskers 24-17 win over Iowa. Dozens of retail stores in Lincoln opened their doors between 5-7 a.m. on Black Friday. Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:13...
