Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

1-on-1 Interview with Trev Alberts

YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families who need additional help. An effort is underway to give the 65-year-old mural a new home. All 763,000 tiles of the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

“Keaton was the light of our family,”; A donation tradition continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Stuhr family started collecting gifts for families in the hospital three years ago. It was a tradition that started because of their son Keaton. “Keaton was the light of our family,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s mom. But it’s also a holiday tradition that...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Dinosaur Experience coming to the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland

(Ashland, NE) -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces a new attraction at their Wildlife Safari Park. The zoo says that the Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will include some of the world’s largest robotic dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will begin roaming the Park beginning May 5, 2023. The zoo says the dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit.
ASHLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center's Ice Rink opens Dec. 3

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice-skating rink will be open this season from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. The rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska National Guard Museum hosts holiday event for local veterans

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Thanksgiving weekend is an exciting time for residents of Seward as it marks the arrival of the citywide Christmas festival. As a prequel to the big event, the Nebraska National Guard Museum held a Christmas celebration of its own. The Christmas in the Military event...
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

U-Stop Market celebrates new location with ribbon cutting, giveaways

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– U-Stop Market celebrated its newest location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store is located on Highway 77 and W Denton Road. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Team U-Stop (Nebraska athletes) helped kick off the grand opening week celebrations Monday morning in the new store.
LINCOLN, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln shopper support local businesses during Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local. Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Small Business Saturday

Nebraska football players parade the Heroes Trophy around Kinnick Stadium following the Huskers 24-17 win over Iowa. Dozens of retail stores in Lincoln opened their doors between 5-7 a.m. on Black Friday. Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:13...
LINCOLN, NE

