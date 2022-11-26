ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
LONGWOOD, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show

SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
SANFORD, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
themeparktourist.com

Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000

UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall

Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
ORLANDO, FL

