Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary
ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
fox35orlando.com
Wedding guest sues Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who attended a wedding in Longwood, Florida earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the caterer after the food served during the wedding allegedly had marijuana in it. According to a lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Virginia Ann Tayor-Svoboda said she suffered...
Cat that TSA officers rescued from suitcase headed to Florida, enjoyed Thanksgiving meal back home
NEW YORK CITY — A cat that Transportation Security Administration officers rescued from a suitcase heading to Florida got to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal back at home in Brooklyn, New York. TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted a photo of the cat named Smells, getting ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving...
wogx.com
Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
fox35orlando.com
Florida football player shot by student at Seminole High School suing district, records show
SANFORD, Fla. - A former Seminole High School football player who was shot and injured by a student earlier this year is suing the school district, according to court records. Police say Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot three times by 16-year-old Da'raveius Smith on school grounds back in January. McIntyre was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Mysterious structure unearthed by erosion in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Leaders in Volusia County are looking into a mystery. Erosion from Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a mysterious structure on the beach. Photos taken in the Daytona Beach Shores area show several pieces of debris in long rows. County officials were alerted to the debris...
themeparktourist.com
Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000
UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
WESH
Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
theapopkavoice.com
Annexing South Apopka will take a collaborative effort and creativity beyond looking at a profit/loss statement
Editor's Note: On Tuesday, November 29th, the Apopka City Council will host a workshop on annexing South Apopka. It's been a prominent subject since the 2022 election cycle in Apopka but a stumbling block in this community for generations. Although South Apopka is only a little over two square miles...
WESH
911 calls reveal new details in deadly Daytona Beach shooting outside hookah bar
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are actively investigating the deadly shooting and they're following up on different leads about a suspect. They say someone shot and killed 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury. Law enforcement responded after getting a call that someone was shot near Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Downtown Orlando is coming back in the spring of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in April. Next year’s parade will be dedicated to the city of Loiza, to celebrate their bomba music, traditional Taino and African dishes, folk art, and distinct cultural expressions. The parade theme will be...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
