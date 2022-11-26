ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

fox29.com

Christmas tree shortage means consumers will pay more to celebrate the holiday

PHILADELPHIA - There’s an ongoing shortage of Christmas trees and this year consumers will also pay more for a fresh tree. Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale is in its 93rd year of business with three farms, including one in Canada. The co-owner Jay Bustard said their tree farm offers 11 varieties for sale and this season worked with other growers to secure more trees.
LANSDALE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
luxury-houses.net

Destined to be One of the Most Magnificent Properties in Cinnaminson, NJ, World-Class Home Asks for $24.95M

The Home in Cinnaminson boasts an impressive list of amenities, modern technology and the finest materials, now available for sale. This home located at 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 40,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Steiger – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 215-519-1746) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Cinnaminson.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

