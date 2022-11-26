Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
fox29.com
Local community enraged by holiday vandals who cut lights on beloved Christmas tree
The tree that stands at the Bridesburg Recreation Center was lit on Saturday night with a celebration that included an appearance from Santa himself. A longstanding holiday tradition in the community of around 6,500, residents were angered to find the tree in darkness a night after it was lit up to mark the Christmas season.
fox29.com
Christmas tree shortage means consumers will pay more to celebrate the holiday
PHILADELPHIA - There’s an ongoing shortage of Christmas trees and this year consumers will also pay more for a fresh tree. Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale is in its 93rd year of business with three farms, including one in Canada. The co-owner Jay Bustard said their tree farm offers 11 varieties for sale and this season worked with other growers to secure more trees.
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
fox29.com
Giving Tuesday: Philadelphia nonprofits looking for donations of all kinds
Looking to help others this holiday season? Charities are Philadelphia are accepting donations of clothes, furniture, home building materials, toys, electronics and more.
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
fox29.com
Police: 2 sought for breaking into tent at Dilworth Plaza's Christmas Village
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two people wanted for breaking into a tent at Dilworth Park's Christmas pop up. According to police, the suspects entered the Philly Makers tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Plaza just before 5:00 a.m....
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
luxury-houses.net
Destined to be One of the Most Magnificent Properties in Cinnaminson, NJ, World-Class Home Asks for $24.95M
The Home in Cinnaminson boasts an impressive list of amenities, modern technology and the finest materials, now available for sale. This home located at 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 40,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Steiger – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 215-519-1746) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Cinnaminson.
70and73.com
Starbucks, retail and day care center planned for Chapel Avenue office complex in Cherry Hill.
The owner of the Commerce Center @ Cherry Hill is scheduled to go before the zoning board on Thursday for permission to build a Starbucks and retail store as well as a day care center on the nearly 13-acre site at Chapel Avenue and Haddonfield Road. Center at Cherry Hill...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Tuesday to seasonable, chilly ahead of midweek rain
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday is off to a chilly start, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder than Monday's. Across the Delaware Valley, conditions will be less windy and more seasonable. Temperatures will begin in the 30s before temperatures linger in the upper 40s and low 50s. On Wednesday, a line...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
fox29.com
Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month. On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer. Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the...
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to be partly sunny, seasonable day with warmer temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - After a damp Sunday full of rain, Monday is shaping up to be a dry and seasonable day in the Delaware Valley. Temperatures across the area are lingering in the upper 40s and low 50s, and they are set to remain in that range throughout the day. The...
