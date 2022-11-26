ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington store owners hope to see plenty of shoppers for Small Business Saturday

By News 12 Staff
Long Island business owners are hoping to score some profits for Small Business Saturday

Little Switzerland Dolls & Toys on Main Street owner Lily Bergh says that the Saturday after Thanksgiving is always an important day for her store.

"I can't wait for tomorrow," Bergh says. "Should be good - I hope it will be good."

She says shoppers even showed up on Black Friday despite the tough economy.

Bergh says it was relief that the store was busy after the holiday.

Nearly 60% of Americans say they will shop on Small Business Saturday - more than the number of people who planned to go out on Black Friday.

Alex Moschos, of Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill, hopes that those shoppers will get hungry and stop in for some Greek food in Huntington.

"We're looking forward to the day - it's probably one of our biggest days for pedestrian foot traffic in town," Moschos says.

There are two separate events in Huntington on Saturday that could also attract residents.

There will be the lighting of the Christmas tree and the annual holiday parade.

