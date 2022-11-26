ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Brutes earn WWE Survivor Series WarGames advantage

By Ethan Renner
 3 days ago

McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Usos on SmackDown to decide the man advantage for Saturday.

The man advantage has been decided for Saturday's WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Usos in a tag match on Friday's SmackDown to earn the man advantage in Saturday's men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Playing off a storyline teasing dissension between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, Zayn inadvertently caused a distraction in Friday's tag bout allowing Kevin Owens to interfere in the match and leading to Sheamus pinning Jey Uso.

The card for Saturday's pay-per-view was finalized at the top of Friday's SmackDown with the return of Becky Lynch, revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team.

Here is the lineup for Saturday’s Survivor Series:

  • Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
  • Men's WarGames match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
  • United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
  • AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

F4WOnline

F4WOnline

