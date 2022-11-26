ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NJ politicians pen letter demanding to know why humorous road signs were taken down

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey's sassy road signs could return thanks to a bipartisan effort by New Jersey's congressional members.

Some of the signs that may no longer be in rotation as part of the New Jersey Department of Transportation's network include "Hocus pocus, drive with focus," "Be a dear, watch for wildlife," and "Get your head out of your apps."

Sen. Cory Booker and his colleagues wrote a letter Tuesday to the Federal Highway Administration demanding to know why the signs were being blocked.

Similar signs can be found in other states like Pennsylvania, Delaware, Utah, California and Tennessee.

