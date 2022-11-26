ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home

A car crashed next to a Port Jefferson Station home on Friday.

Viewer videos shows the crumpled car rested against a tree and fence on Fox Run Court during the afternoon.

News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.

They say the other incident ended up with a car in the homeowner's bedroom.

Neighbors are calling on Brookhaven to add safety measures to the area.

News 12 reached out to the town's Highway Department to see if any changes are in the works and have not heard back as of 8 p.m. Friday.

