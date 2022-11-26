Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 & S23+ spotted on FCC, key specs revealed
Samsung is hard at work on its Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones. If rumors are to be believed, the company has finalized the design and specs for the phones and will begin mass production next month. In the meantime, it is also gathering regulatory approvals for the devices and components. Over the past few months, we have seen the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra on the official websites of at least a couple of certification agencies. The former two have now appeared on the FCC website as well.
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap tablet but Samsung is supporting it like any other. This MediaTek-powered tablet has an Android 12 update ready to install and comes with 3GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Grab a former flagship foldable phone for less
The iconic folding tablet phone just dropped below £1,000
notebookcheck.net
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
knowtechie.com
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the fastest 5G phone available
If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds on your phone today, look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. A recent study from Ookla, makers of the popular Speedtest benchmark used to measure internet speeds, shows that the iPhone 14 Pro has faster 5G speeds than any Android phone in the U.S. and the U.K.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 series will launch on December 1 with MIUI 14
It’s now official, the Xiaomi 13 series will launch on December 1. Xiaomi announced that via Weibo, as the launch will take place in China. As most of you know, the global launch for these devices will be conducted separately. But yes, the Xiaomi 13 series is coming to global markets, of course.
Android Headlines
Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chipset with old branding
Two weeks after the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor, Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 782G. It arrives without any fanfare as the company’s latest Snapdragon 7 series SoC. But as you can see, the new chipset doesn’t follow the chip firm’s updated branding. That’s likely because it’s only a minor upgrade to the Snapdragon 778G Plus from last year.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales
Yesterday, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X had dropped below US$550, approximately two months after AMD launched the 16-core processor for US$699. However, Amazon has also reduced other members of the Ryzen 7000 series, as well as the core members of the Ryzen 5000 desktop series and even the Ryzen 5 4600G.
ZDNet
LG's big-screen, lightweight LG Gram 17 laptop is $400 off for Cyber Monday
Most 17-inch laptops tip the scales at well over 4 pounds, which makes LG's 2.98lb Gram 17 a remarkable device that will give it particularly appeal for creators, knowledge workers and undemanding gamers who want to maximise screen real estate without sacrificing too much portability. Obviously it's still a bulky...
notebookcheck.net
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling
Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an unmissable Cyber Monday deal at just $400
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy S21 FE is an excellent phone that couldn't get out of the shadow cast by its predecessor, thanks to other devices in the range being better priced than the year before. But now that the S21 FE is down to $400, the phone starts to make sense.
iPhone 14 Pro Max charges faster via MagSafe than its predecessor
Two months after the iPhone 14 was released, there are a few tidbits we didn’t know about the new iPhones. For example, a test showed the iPhone 14 Pro Max charges faster via MagSafe than its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here’s what you need to know.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model
Kacper Skrzypek has shared new details about the Redmi K60 series, one of two upcoming smartphone series that Xiaomi has in development. According to Skrzypek, Xiaomi has developed three Redmi K60 series models, with Xiaomi having already certified one model with the 3C in China earlier this month. Thought to be the Redmi K60, Skrzypek alleges that Xiaomi also plans to release the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E, with the latter appearing to have no direct predecessor.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
