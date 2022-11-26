Samsung is hard at work on its Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones. If rumors are to be believed, the company has finalized the design and specs for the phones and will begin mass production next month. In the meantime, it is also gathering regulatory approvals for the devices and components. Over the past few months, we have seen the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra on the official websites of at least a couple of certification agencies. The former two have now appeared on the FCC website as well.

2 HOURS AGO