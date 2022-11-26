Norman Lester Brandon, Sr., 89, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Leachville, Arkansas to W.S. and Eva (Davis) Brandon. Norman was a very hard worker. He owned and operated Brandon’s Pallet Mill for many years. He loved the outdoors, being in his garden and spending time with his family. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Gassville Baptist Church.

