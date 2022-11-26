Read full article on original website
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Cotter in Omaha tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. On the high school level, the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha with both of Cotter’s teams meeting the host school. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 followed by the boys’ contest. Three area...
KTLO
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
KTLO
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MH junior high teams getting swept at Marion
Mountain Home got swept in four junior high basketball games at Marion on Monday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers falling to the Junior Patriots 44-34. Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 14 points, and Rhett Gilbert added 13. The Junior Bombers drop to 3-4 on the season and 0-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference.
KTLO
Valley Springs girls win Jammin’ 4 Jerseys, boys finish 4th
Photo courtesy of Valley Springs Basketball Booster Club. The Valley Springs High School basketball teams had mixed results on the final day of Jammin’ 4 Jerseys at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lady Tigers ended up taking home...
KTLO
Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams to host play date
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be at Bomber Gymnasium for the first time this season as they host a play date. Action gets underway at 5.
KTLO
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
KTLO
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
KTLO
Northwestern State tops UCA in OT
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Gassville (Conner)
Norman Lester Brandon, Sr., 89, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Leachville, Arkansas to W.S. and Eva (Davis) Brandon. Norman was a very hard worker. He owned and operated Brandon’s Pallet Mill for many years. He loved the outdoors, being in his garden and spending time with his family. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Gassville Baptist Church.
KTLO
Kayouloud has 16, UCA tops Idaho State
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Eddy Kayouloud had 16 points in Central Arkansas’ 81-77 victory over Idaho State on Sunday night. Kayouloud also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bears (4-3). Camren Hunter scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Collin Cooper recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
littlerocksoiree.com
Photos: Eagles at Simmons Bank Arena
We'd have been happy to never leave the Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday night as the legendary Eagles took the stage with their "Hotel California" tour, playing the entire album beginning to end, followed by even more of their greatest hits. Soirée photographer Mark Wagner was at the show and...
KTLO
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Ronald Young, 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Ronald Young of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Young died Sunday at Baxter Health.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
