ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Comments / 12

Ivy Cheryl Gantt
3d ago

This woman had some spiritual issues that seriously out of control.So sorry for those children there's no telling what those kids were going through.

Reply
11
Santino Knox
3d ago

lord whyyyy.... take yourself not the innocent child. they deserve to live whatever it was should've been taken out on them babies.

Reply
10
Tiffany
3d ago

Where are the fathers? Who are the men that decided to lay their seed in women like this?? Not only did she take an innocent child’s life and injured the other but this lady cause other people to be homeless. There is absolutely nothing she can say to justify her actions. For the daughter that made it she’s scarred for life. Along with the other residence.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter, starting fire to hide body, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother confessed to starting a fire last week to conceal the death of her four-year-old child, East Point Fire Department officials said. Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, confessed to setting her apartment on fire at Brookfield Apartments on 3072 Washington Road to hide the body of her four-year-old daughter, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night. According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed. Arriving...
fox5atlanta.com

UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy