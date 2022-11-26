ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends

One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being

A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport

The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area. Based on social media posts from the airport's Twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief. A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at...
NANTUCKET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Plymouth police officer gets visit from flying squirrel while directing traffic

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth police officer met an unexpected member of the community during his shift this weekend.Officer Andrew Whelan was directing traffic when a flying squirrel landed on himThough police said Whelan flinched at first, he quickly realized "the little guy wanted to play."Whelan named his new friend "Snookems.""Rumor has it, When Officer Whelan goes on Patrol, Snookems might be in his pocket," police joked.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395

A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy