Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Motorcycle rider fighting for his life after serious crash on Route 44 causes lane closures
Chief Matthew Perkins reports that the Lakeville Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 44 Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Lakeville Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of 13 Harding St. (Route 44) for a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. Upon...
NECN
Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends
One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NECN
Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
NECN
Fall River Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Thanksgiving Day
A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Westport, Massachusetts, state police say. State police said a driver called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 24 to report a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 west just before Exit 16 in Westport. The caller said the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Car crash at Attleboro gas station rips pump from the ground, driver hospitalized
A car crash at an Attleboro gas station left the store with one less working pump and caused the driver to be hospitalized. According to the Attleboro Fire Department, officers responded to the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a Toyota RAV4 collided with the pump and then drove into the store.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport
The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area. Based on social media posts from the airport's Twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief. A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at...
NECN
Quincy Safety Panel Addresses Concerns After Woman Kidnapped From MBTA Station and Raped
Dozens filled a room Monday night inside the Quincy Housing Authority to talk about public safety concerns after police say a 64-year-old Asian woman was kidnapped earlier this month from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, and taken to a home where she was raped repeatedly. Authorities say the suspect,...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
NECN
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two boys and two girls -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
Plymouth police officer gets visit from flying squirrel while directing traffic
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth police officer met an unexpected member of the community during his shift this weekend.Officer Andrew Whelan was directing traffic when a flying squirrel landed on himThough police said Whelan flinched at first, he quickly realized "the little guy wanted to play."Whelan named his new friend "Snookems.""Rumor has it, When Officer Whelan goes on Patrol, Snookems might be in his pocket," police joked.
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395
A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
