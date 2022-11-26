ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramon Santiago
1d ago

What bill are tge looking at? My electric bill has gone up not down. Talk about misinforming. A supercharger requires 220v. Not mentioned in the article are the costs of upgrading your power system to handle 220 v otherwise charging takes hours.

Rump2024
1d ago

Ya the savings with EV have not been that great if any. $40 to fill Model X and I get 250 miles probably. Says 300 but never get that. Versus my MDX $70 to fill but get 500 miles

