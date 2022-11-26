Read full article on original website
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O’Brien Award Finalist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday morning as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340...
NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Thomas, EDGE, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Biletnikoff Award Finalist
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Tuesday morning as one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher regardless of position. Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns...
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
With the departure of Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State, the Ducks are looking to find a new offensive coordinator sooner rather than later. Dillingham helped change Oregon's bland offense from ground and pound to a fast-paced spread offense with a mix of run to pass that led to a No. 4 ranking nationally in total offense at 507.8 yards per game.
New coach Freeze confident Auburn 'will like the end result'
In his introductory press conference at Auburn on Tuesday, new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, 53, said he's looking forward to re-writing his career after taking the Liberty Flames to unprecedented heights the last four seasons.
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Texans Draft CJ Stroud? Houston Needs to Answer QB Question
The Houston Texans were saying all the right things about giving Davis Mills the chance to prove he can be the starting quarterback for them moving forward. After a 1-8-1 start to the season, however, the audition came to an end and Kyle Allen was inserted as the starting quarterback.
Victor E. Bulldog IV makes debut at Fresno State
Victor E. Bulldog IV is the newest live mascot carrying on a century-long tradition at Fresno State.
NFL Draft Profile: Jason Dumas, Linebacker, Southern Jaguars
Bryant-Denny Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Today Bryant Denny Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the nation; however, it took hard work and multiple
Kenny McIntosh Joining Georgia Statistical Royalty
The University of Georgia has been known for producing talented running backs for several years now. They've put backs like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, D'andre Swift, James Cook, and Zamir white, in the NFL in just the last 7 drafts. The next back that’s looking to add his name to that list is Senior running back, Kenny McIntosh, who has had himself a good season not only in the rushing aspect of his game but also receiving.
Ja’Marr Chase Ranked Near Top Of Latest Top 25 Under 25 List
CINCINNATI — ESPN named two Bengals in their "25 under 25" NFL players list. Ja'Marr Chase got an official ranking at No. 3, while Tee Higgins slotted into the honorable mention category. "Chase has been a go-to wideout since entering the NFL," Matt Miller wrote. "His chemistry with former...
The 12 Pitt Panthers honored by the ACC, including 4 first-teamers
Meet the 12 Panthers honored by the ACC for their accomplishments including a first-team repeater and a player who’s now been on every team in his career
