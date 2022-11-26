ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, NY

Tioga football punches ticket back to state finals

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2F36_0jNyOjly00

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers will play for a second straight state title at the Dome next weekend.

The Tioga football team defeated Randolph 41-34 in the Class D state semifinals on Friday at Union-Endicott High School. The Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and led 21-14 at halftime. Tioga junior quarterback Caden Bellis had four total touchdowns for the defending Class D state champs. Bellis ran for an 80-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 41-26 lead with just over six minutes to go.

The Cardinals played the defending state champs tough and a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run by Xander Hind cut the lead to 41-34 with just over two minutes to go. Randolph would get the ball back late but a big hit by Karson Sindoni on quarterback Carson Conley would force a fumble and the Tigers would recover to seal their 26th straight victory.

Tioga (13-0) will play for a second straight Class D state title against Section II champs Cambridge/Salem at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Tioga football to battle for second straight state title

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team has one thing in mind come Saturday. The Tigers, now (13-0) and on a 26-game win streak, eye their second consecutive New York State Championship in Class D. #1 Tioga plays fellow (13-0) team and #6 ranked Cambridge-Salem out of Section II Saturday at Noon at The […]
TIOGA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season began Saturday and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially began on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for October auto part theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following an incident in October 2022 where police say he stole catalytic converters. According to the documents, Jeremy R. Cornell was indicted on four counts from the October 9, 2022 incident. The charges include Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in […]
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
localsyr.com

Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Pennsylvania in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy