Tioga football punches ticket back to state finals
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers will play for a second straight state title at the Dome next weekend.
The Tioga football team defeated Randolph 41-34 in the Class D state semifinals on Friday at Union-Endicott High School. The Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and led 21-14 at halftime. Tioga junior quarterback Caden Bellis had four total touchdowns for the defending Class D state champs. Bellis ran for an 80-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 41-26 lead with just over six minutes to go.
The Cardinals played the defending state champs tough and a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run by Xander Hind cut the lead to 41-34 with just over two minutes to go. Randolph would get the ball back late but a big hit by Karson Sindoni on quarterback Carson Conley would force a fumble and the Tigers would recover to seal their 26th straight victory.
Tioga (13-0) will play for a second straight Class D state title against Section II champs Cambridge/Salem at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next Saturday at noon.
