Arizona State

Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Yardbarker

49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch unlikely to play vs. Chargers, per report

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch is not expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a thumb injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals’ fluctuation of available weapons continues in Week 12. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was activated off injured reserve Saturday ahead of the Chargers matchup.
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers

Broncos LB Josey Jewell said that their defense must be able to “finish games” more effectively after losing to the Raiders in overtime. “We just need to finish games. It’s that plain and simple,” Jewell said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We do well in the first quarter, second quarter, third, and we just need to keep that throughout the fourth quarter. Stay consistent in this game, and we don’t even need to bring it to overtime.”
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

49ers WR Deebo Samuel likely to play vs. Saints

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Samuel's injury was unrelated to the hamstring injury that kept him out during Week 8's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "We got back (from Mexico City) at like seven in the morning (on Tuesday)," Shanahan told reporters. "I'm sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn't feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday, and then we were safe about it."
Yardbarker

Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley

At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
NEW YORK STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners

The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown set to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Decimated by injuries as of late, the Arizona Cardinals will get a boost Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers with the return of wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. After designating Brown for return last week, the Cardinals finally activated the 25-year-old on Saturday. Brown hasn't played since suffering a foot injury on October 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Packers OL Sean Rhyan draws PED ban

This might not affect the Packers’ gameday plans too much, as Rhyan has played all of one snap this season (a special teams play against the Lions), but it will strip the team of a depth piece along its offensive line. The Packers chose Rhyan 92nd overall out of...
GREEN BAY, WI
