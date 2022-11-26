Read full article on original website
Related
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
Yardbarker
49ers-Saints: Kyle Shanahan provides details on Deebo Samuel's injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited all week during practices as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday, rattling off the names of those who would not practice or be limited, Samuel's name was absent. It wasn't until the official practice participation report was released that the wideout's injury was revealed to reporters.
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch unlikely to play vs. Chargers, per report
Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch is not expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a thumb injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals’ fluctuation of available weapons continues in Week 12. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was activated off injured reserve Saturday ahead of the Chargers matchup.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star
The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers
Broncos LB Josey Jewell said that their defense must be able to “finish games” more effectively after losing to the Raiders in overtime. “We just need to finish games. It’s that plain and simple,” Jewell said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We do well in the first quarter, second quarter, third, and we just need to keep that throughout the fourth quarter. Stay consistent in this game, and we don’t even need to bring it to overtime.”
lastwordonsports.com
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 12 expert picks and predictions
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers play one another Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 4-7 and feels like a team in disarray. The Chargers are 5-5 and in the AFC playoff hunt, but they are a puzzling team. Who will be the victors Sunday?. Below we...
Yardbarker
49ers WR Deebo Samuel likely to play vs. Saints
On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Samuel's injury was unrelated to the hamstring injury that kept him out during Week 8's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "We got back (from Mexico City) at like seven in the morning (on Tuesday)," Shanahan told reporters. "I'm sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn't feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday, and then we were safe about it."
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Bears Vs. Jets Inactives: Justin Fields Out for Week 12 Game
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Justin Fields and the Bears both said the second-year quarterback would only play Sunday against the New York Jets if he could 100 percent execute the game plan and protect himself. That was always a long shot. Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder with...
Yardbarker
Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley
At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
lastwordonsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners
The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown set to return Sunday vs. Chargers
Decimated by injuries as of late, the Arizona Cardinals will get a boost Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers with the return of wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. After designating Brown for return last week, the Cardinals finally activated the 25-year-old on Saturday. Brown hasn't played since suffering a foot injury on October 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December
Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Sportsnaut’s Week 13 NFL power rankings examine the National Football League after
Packers OL Sean Rhyan draws PED ban
This might not affect the Packers’ gameday plans too much, as Rhyan has played all of one snap this season (a special teams play against the Lions), but it will strip the team of a depth piece along its offensive line. The Packers chose Rhyan 92nd overall out of...
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0