Broncos LB Josey Jewell said that their defense must be able to “finish games” more effectively after losing to the Raiders in overtime. “We just need to finish games. It’s that plain and simple,” Jewell said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We do well in the first quarter, second quarter, third, and we just need to keep that throughout the fourth quarter. Stay consistent in this game, and we don’t even need to bring it to overtime.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO