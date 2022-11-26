Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Cotter in Omaha tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. On the high school level, the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha with both of Cotter’s teams meeting the host school. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 followed by the boys’ contest. Three area...
Kait 8
2022 8-Man State Championship Preview: Rector vs. Izard County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State football finals weekend in Little Rock will kick off with an all-Region 8 matchup. Rector faces Izard County for the 8-Man State Championship. Cougars guaranteed to win, we’ll find out which color Thursday at 7:00pm at War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised statewide on Arkansas PBS.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes 4 MH junior high teams at Marion
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes four of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with Marion. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade boys and both freshman contests. In other junior...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams to host play date
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be at Bomber Gymnasium for the first time this season as they host a play date. Action gets underway at 5.
KTLO
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
KTLO
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Gassville (Conner)
Norman Lester Brandon, Sr., 89, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Leachville, Arkansas to W.S. and Eva (Davis) Brandon. Norman was a very hard worker. He owned and operated Brandon’s Pallet Mill for many years. He loved the outdoors, being in his garden and spending time with his family. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Gassville Baptist Church.
KTLO
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
KTLO
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
KTLO
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Kait 8
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
Kait 8
Request for Lyon College to offer dentistry, veterinary doctoral degrees approved
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Those in Batesville who want to pursue a career as a dentist or veterinarian may soon have a new way of doing so. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Lyon College received word that on Friday, Nov. 18, the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council (IAC) approved seven changes for the school. One of those requests included offering dentistry and veterinary medicine professional degrees.
KTLO
MH superintendent goes into more depth about recent threats made by students
In a statement released Saturday, Mountain Home Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Jake Long informed the public of threats made by two students in the district during the holiday period. Dr. Long recently gave more insight on the threats while speaking with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
KTLO
‘Christmas in Cotter’ tree decorating contest going on now
The City of Cotter is once again hosting “Christmas in Cotter” in Big Spring Park.The event will allow families to decorate a tree in Big Spring Park for visitors to look at during the month of December. To enter, call Cotter City Hall at 870-435-6325 by Wednesday. The...
Comments / 1