Ames, IA

Iowa State's Holthaus, Duckworth among Big 12 honorees

(KMAland) -- Iowa State volleyball player Eleanor Holthaus was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection on Tuesday. Those honors went to Maya Duckworth (Iowa State), Lauren Dooley (Kansas), Ayah Elnady (Kansas), Anezka Szabo (Kansas), Camryn Turner (Kansas) and Sydney Bolding (Kansas State) were second-team nods. Duckworth was also named...
AMES, IA
Men's CBB Rankings (11/28): Iowa State joins AP, Coaches Polls

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is new to the latest rankings released by the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll. The Cyclones are No. 23 in the AP and Coaches Poll. Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue are in the top five of each poll. View the...
AMES, IA
ISU's Soares named Big 12 Player of the Week

(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball player Stephanie Soares is the latest Big 12 Player of the Week. Soares earned this accolade after averaging 21 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last week. Soares dropped 23 against Michigan State on Thanksgiving and followed with 19 points and 12 boards against...
AMES, IA
ISU's Holmes nets Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

(Ames) -- Iowa State senior guard Jaren Holmes is the latest Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Holmes -- a transfer from St. Bonaventure -- averaged 15.0 points per game at the Phil Knight Invitational last week. View the full release from Iowa State here.
AMES, IA
College Wrestling (11/26): Iowa beats Penn

(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised to a dual win while Iowa State and Northern Iowa had productive days in Ames. Iowa State at Cyclone Open (4 champions) Northern Iowa at Cyclone Open (2 champions)
AMES, IA
ISU's Hutchinson named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

(Ames) -- Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is one of three Biletnikoff Award finalists. Hutchinson broke his own school record with 107 receptions, leading the nation, and is one of just two receivers nationally with more than 100 catches. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
LC's Manz opts for JUCO route at Marshalltown

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Logan Manz will take his baseball talents to the junior college level at Marshalltown Community College. Manz is the latest in a long line of Lewis Central stars to continue baseball at the collegiate level. "It's super exciting," Manz said. "I've always wanted to continue...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Drake's Meyer named MVC Player of the Week

(Des Moines) -- Drake's Megan Meyer is the most recent Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Meyer averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs last week. Meyer dropped a career-high 25 points in Drake's overtime loss to UMass AND 16 points against Howard. View the...
DES MOINES, IA
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
DES MOINES, IA

