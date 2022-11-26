ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iPhone 15 models will use "state-of-the-art" image sensor from Sony that increases amount of light captured

The iPhone often sits near the top of smartphone photography rankings, and with good reason. Each year, Apple's smartphone puts out incredible images, and Apple has placed a large emphasis on photography over the past few years. According to a new report from Nikkei, the iPhone 15 may dominate the smartphone photography world thanks to Sony's latest image processors.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on photos reveal large camera modules and design differences

New hands-on photos of the Xiaomi 13 series have surfaced online, following a spate of photos that leaked last month. While earlier images showcased a few elements of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, these new photos offer side-by-side comparisons. The new images also arrived after Xiaomi confirmed when the Xiaomi 13 series will launch, as well as a few features about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow

Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel

International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding

The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options

Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E

Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling

Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series

Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India

Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2023: Leaked device picture confirms design change

The first signs of a next-generation Zephyrus M16 have emerged via the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). While ASUS has not started teasing a new version of the gaming laptop yet, the KEA has revealed a hands-on picture, reproduced below. On the face of it, the ASUS Zephyrus M16 2023 resembles its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus revealed in FCC listings

The FCC has published two listings for unreleased Samsung smartphones, widely thought of as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Certified as SM-S911B and SM-S916B, the pair should be joined by the Galaxy S23 Ultra, regulatory filings of which FCC has not published yet. As always, the FCC has not shared device photos or specification sheets.
Withings ScanWatch receives update with new automatic resting heart rate alert feature

Withings has released an update for its ScanWatch smartwatch, firmware 2651. Several new features are available for the wearable, including automatic resting heart rate alerts. This tool will notify the wearer if an unusual pulse is detected. Bidirectional syncing now enables you to push all recorded data, such as your step count and calorie consumption, to your ScanWatch, or any other Health Mate-enabled gadget. You can also trigger a notification when you hit your step goal and view a log over time.
Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB large venue projector with 36,500 ANSI lumens brightness arrives

Christie has unveiled the new Griffyn 4K35-RGB projector for large venues. The device has been designed for use in larger venues such as theme parks. The native 4K projector has up to 36,500 lumens brightness and covers 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut. The solid-state RGB laser light source is expected to last for over 50,000 hours with typical use. The company claims that the 3DLP gadget is exceptionally bright and compact compared to similar models; the device weighs 179 lbs (~81 kg) and measures 36.3 x 25 x 15-in (~922 x 635 x 380 mm).
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra release window leaks

South Korean newspaper Korea JoongAng Daily claims to have obtained about the hardware launch event for the Galaxy S23, currently expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will leverage another ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, with the company content with re-using the name for every hardware launch event.

