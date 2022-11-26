Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.

1 DAY AGO