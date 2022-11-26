Giant Sony Xperia 1 V or new Xperia Ultra model hit rumor mill for 2023 but translated source wildly hints at foldable Xperia phone

Read full article on original website
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
Apple Insider
Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor
A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a new Apple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone -- and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil line up currently consists of $99 first generation edition, and the $129 second generation model. This new rumor, relayed from Weibo by regular leaker DuanRui, says that Apple came close to making a third model that would have cost $49.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap tablet but Samsung is supporting it like any other. This MediaTek-powered tablet has an Android 12 update ready to install and comes with 3GB of RAM.
ZDNet
The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy
Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
ZDNet
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
Don't buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, buy the Oppo Find X5 Pro instead
It's a question of price: the X5 Pro is now cheaper than Samsung's S22 Ultra for Black Friday sales
Cult of Mac
Apple apparently canceled $49 Apple Pencil launch with iPhone support at the last minute
A sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to introduce a $49 Apple Pencil with iPhone compatibility. The company wanted to launch the budget Apple Pencil alongside new iPhones in September. For unclear reasons, though, Apple changed its mind at the last minute and canceled the product’s launch. Apple apparently produced...
You can't beat these Sony Cyber Monday deals on TVs, phones and cameras
These Cyber Monday Sony deals will leave you reaching for your wallet - but hurry these won't be around for long!
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 specs look very promising: leak
The OPPO Find N2 is the upcoming foldable smartphone from OPPO. The OPPO Find N turned out to be a very compelling smartphone, and its successor is expected to launch in the near future. The Find N2 specs have just surfaced in great detail, and they do look very promising.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 series will launch on December 1 with MIUI 14
It’s now official, the Xiaomi 13 series will launch on December 1. Xiaomi announced that via Weibo, as the launch will take place in China. As most of you know, the global launch for these devices will be conducted separately. But yes, the Xiaomi 13 series is coming to global markets, of course.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Grab a former flagship foldable phone for less
The iconic folding tablet phone just dropped below £1,000
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling
Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model
Kacper Skrzypek has shared new details about the Redmi K60 series, one of two upcoming smartphone series that Xiaomi has in development. According to Skrzypek, Xiaomi has developed three Redmi K60 series models, with Xiaomi having already certified one model with the 3C in China earlier this month. Thought to be the Redmi K60, Skrzypek alleges that Xiaomi also plans to release the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E, with the latter appearing to have no direct predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
