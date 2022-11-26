Has Jacoby Brissett done enough to prove he's a starter in the NFL?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett's time as the starter with the Cleveland Browns is over as Deshaun Watson's return looms.

A free agent at the end of the season, has Brissett done enough during his short time in Cleveland to warrant another shot at a starting job somewhere else next season?

You won't find Brissett at the top of many quarterback statistics, but the 29-year-old has filled in admirably under center for the Browns. In 10 starts, Brissett has thrown for 2,398, 13th in the NFL, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, boasting a respectable 64.3 completion percentage.

In Brissett's mind, he's played well enough to be a starter in the league while also proving the Browns right by picking him as the fill-in during Watson's absence.

"I signed up for this. I knew what I was getting myself into," Brissett told reporters this week. "I knew this wasn't going to be an easy task. I didn't sign up for easy. I wasn't brought here for easy. I knew I was the right person for it, and I still believe that I am. I believe I've shown that."

If this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is his last as the Browns' quarterback, he's earned the respect of many of his teammates, including Myles Garrett.

"I'm sure he's outperformed most standards and metrics people put on him," Garrett said to reporters. "His leadership is something that can't be taken for granted."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski lauded Brissett for his leadership this season, saying it was what they expected when the Browns signed him back in March.

"He's performed how we thought he would," Stefanski said. "He's provided outstanding leadership."

While the situation in Cleveland is a tough one, the Browns have made their decision at the quarterback position, and it isn't Brissett.

While Brissett's situation in Cleveland isn't the easiest, he's handled it professionally despite knowing the team has already made up its mind about the future at quarterback.

Brissett has done his part, but we'll have to wait and see if the seven-year veteran draws any attention from quarterback-seeking teams this offseason.