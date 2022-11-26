Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner
President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
Bay News 9
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Bay News 9
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
ROME (AP) — Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin's...
Bay News 9
In Michigan, Biden touts U.S. microchips as way to compete with world
President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited a multimillion dollar microchip material factory in Michigan, pointing to billions of dollars in similar investments around the country to boost semiconductor production and compete with countries like China. Biden first toured SK siltron css’s facility in Auburn on Tuesday, the site of a...
Bay News 9
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
Bay News 9
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of...
Bay News 9
AP News Digest 6 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— ADDS: Virus Outbreak-China-Political Pressures, United States-Russia, Houston-Water, Election-2022-Pennsylvania-Results, Auburn-Freeze, Trump Legal Troubles, Death...
