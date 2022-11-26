Read full article on original website
WBOC
Cambridge Mayor's Curfew Forum Brings Out Both Supporters and Opponents
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout held a forum Monday night that encouraged those in the community to speak up about a proposed juvenile curfew. The ordinance, which was drafted by the city commissioners a few weeks ago, would apply to children 15 and younger. During Monday's meeting, several...
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
WBOC
DelDOT Holds Public Workshop Regarding DAFB Compatible Use Study
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Air Force Base (DAFB) plays a vital role in national defense, but in order to maintain those defense operations, what goes on in the area surrounding the base is just as important. That's why Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has teamed up with state and local...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
WBOC
Milford Considers Relocating Fire Sirens
MILFORD, Del.- Officials are considering relocating fire sirens from downtown to the outskirts of the city. According to the city manager, Mark Whitfield, there are three fire sirens in Milford. However, only one of them is operating. A license agreement has been presented to the Carlisle Fire Company to move...
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
Bay Net
Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. Longtime residents of Lexington Park remember fondly a time when St. Mary’s Square was the center of the holiday...
WBOC
The Future of an Ocean City Community May Sit in an Empty Parking Lot
The site plan for a townhouse complex was recently approved by the Ocean City Planning Commission. It would be located between 143rd street and 144th street, where the now closed Sun and Surf Theatre is.
WBOC
Wicomico Co. Rental Assistance Applications Reopen Just in Time for Holidays, Cold Weather
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County is extending the application period for the emergency rental assistance program. The county still has funding for the program, which began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county says the program has assisted around 12,000 people, or more than 10 percent of the...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Gives Starts new Tradition
Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced that it will host a giving day event, Mid-Shore Gives, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00AM to 11:59PM. The 24-hour online fundraising event will benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. More than 100 local nonprofits are participating and thanks to generous sponsors – Easton Utilities, Shore United Bank, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, The Peoples Bank, Envision Wealth Planning, Parker Goodman Gordon & Hammock, and Morgan Stanley – challenge funds will amplify donations throughout the day.
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
WBOC
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
WBOC
Gianni D Hayes
Gianni (formerly “Nanci”) DeVincentis Hayes, 73, of Salisbury, MD, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Monaca, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Virginia DeVincentis. Higher education and academia were Gianni’s passion. She was a life-long...
Bay Net
Calvert County Emergency Management To Test Alert And Notification System Sirens
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at noon. The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all...
WBOC
Salisbury Regional Airport Impacted by Nationwide Pilot Shortage
SALISBURY, Md.- Fewer flights are leaving the Salisbury Regional Airport, according to airport manager Tony Rudy. He said it is not because of a lack of demand, but because there are fewer pilots to fly more flights. "We're down a few flights a day from where we were a couple...
