Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 4K OLED gaming monitor gets an enormous 50% discount on Amazon
Thanks to a noteworthy Cyber Monday deal, the incredibly lofty sticker price of the large 48-inch gaming monitor from Gigabyte has been cut in half as the gorgeous 4K OLED display drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon. While the television market has already shifted towards beautiful OLED panels...
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte certifies NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti along with various upcoming RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX cards
Gigabyte has certified numerous new graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. While not all products registered with the EEC come to market, graphics card manufacturers tend to certify model names with the intention of releasing them in Europe. For example, Gigabyte has registered numerous Radeon RX 7900 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX models, with Aorus Elite, Gaming and Gaming OC series all mentioned. The company’s other series, like Aero, Aorus Master and Aorus Xtreme are missing from the filings, which may coincide with all these being Gigabyte’s higher-end series.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a MariSilicon X2 co-processor in the first half of 2023
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO China's president Liu Bo has reportedly stated that he remains optimistic about the OEM's future and ability to sustain its business as normal, even though the smartphone market in its native country has declined by 11.9% year-on-year for the third quarter of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
notebookcheck.net
Neptune HX99G: New MINISFORUM mini-PC previewed with Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon RX 6600M combination
MINISFORUM has showcased the Neptune HX99G in Japan ahead of the mini-PC’s release later this year. Equipped with one of AMD’s most powerful laptop APUs, the Neptune HX99G will also be available with the Radeon RX 6600M and plenty of ports. PC Watch reports that MINISFORUM will soon...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling
Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
notebookcheck.net
Realme Watch 3 Pro and Buds Air 3S to receive European launch next month
It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
notebookcheck.net
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model leaks with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
Leaker @harukaze5719 has discovered another ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop due for release next year. Having already tweeted about the ROG Zephyrus M16 2023, the leaker has now shared details concerning the ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402N). While ASUS appears to have updated some of the 2023 model’s internal hardware, the laptop’s design is unchanged from this year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402R.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs
It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
notebookcheck.net
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on photos reveal large camera modules and design differences
New hands-on photos of the Xiaomi 13 series have surfaced online, following a spate of photos that leaked last month. While earlier images showcased a few elements of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, these new photos offer side-by-side comparisons. The new images also arrived after Xiaomi confirmed when the Xiaomi 13 series will launch, as well as a few features about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Buds: Hands-on video highlights hinged design ahead of early December release
The Huawei Watch Buds have received another outing online. Showcased a few days ago with leaked retail packaging, a Weibo leaker now claims that Huawei will release the Watch Buds on December 9 alongside the FreeBuds 5i and the Nova 10 SE. Separately, a hands-on video has highlighted how the smartwatch’s unique feature works, with leaker @RODENT950 jokingly likening the Watch Buds to a waffle iron.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi teases features and MIUI 14 launch software for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro while outlining release date
Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, a pair of flagships that the company had already confirmed would rely on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Not only has Xiaomi revealed the Xiaomi 13 series’ launch date, but it has also detailed their launch software and a few hardware features.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4080 review roundup suggests 33% faster 4K performance, 39% better perf/W, and 31% worse perf/price for the GPU vs RTX 3080
Nvidia put the RTX 4080 on sale on November 16, one day after reviews for the card went live. Just like it did with the RTX 4090 launch reviews, 3DCenter has published an RTX 4080 launch review roundup. The report includes a performance overlook for the GPU, power consumption figures, and price/performance ratio compared to other boards.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
Comments / 0