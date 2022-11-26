Read full article on original website
kshb.com
Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday
Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
KMBC.com
Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
kshb.com
A strong cold front will blast through Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City region
Temperatures will warm up later tonight and Tuesday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Prepare for a strong cold front that will move through Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures fast. Very little moisture associated with this front; Next rain chance may develop early next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing...
KMBC.com
Clear conditions but falling temps ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night brings lows in the mid and upper 40s. Things are windy, with midday highs near 60 Tuesday. Then, falling temperatures into the 40s and 30s arrive for the evening. More sunshine comes Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Highs will be...
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
KMBC.com
KC hospital capacity could be an issue after Thanksgiving holiday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The holiday season normally coincides with the start of the cold and virus season. Kansas City-area hospitals are expecting to see beds fill up following the Thanksgiving break. We all know the holidays are a time for family and food, but it's also a time...
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
WIBW
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.
KMBC.com
Charlie Hustle handles a massive Black Friday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Friday inside of Kansas City business Charlie Hustle can be a blur. You might even call it a hustle. The apparel store is eager to be busy though. Founder Chase McAnulty calls it the biggest day of the year for the local business. Charlie...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's pop-up bars are setting up shop for the holiday season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you're feeling jolly or feeling something akin to the Grinch, Kansas City's holiday pop-up bars are sure to get you in the right spirit. We've pooled together an extensive list of the best and brightest holiday pop-up bars setting up shop in KC for the winter months.
KMBC.com
KC-area tree farms say drought, inflation will make Christmas trees more expensive this year
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christmas trees may cost a little more this holiday season. "The kids like to come out and get the real Christmas tree," said Jill Painter. She said it has become a family tradition. "We started this tradition eight years ago when we first got married," Painter...
1 man critically injured in shooting Monday afternoon in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon. The man drove himself to an area hospital at around 2:11 p.m.
KCTV 5
2 dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KMBC.com
Police to monitor Kansas City middle school after threat of violence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers will be patrolling at Center Middle School Tuesday, after an online threat of violence. A Center School District official said the district was made aware of a threat posted on Snapchat. The district notified police. Police and school officials are working to determine the identity of the person who made the threat.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
KMBC.com
North Kansas City wine tasting business warns of fake gift certificates
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wine tasting business in North Kansas City is warning about a scam after someone presented a counterfeit gift certificate. "We've been here for about a year and a half," said Jay Hightower, of Sail Away Wine. Sail Away Wine in North Kansas City...
kcur.org
Fed up with Airbnb parties, Kansas City residents want the city to crack down on illegal rentals
The explosion of short-term rentals in Kansas City is keeping residents up at night – literally. “I have had to start seeing a sleep therapist," said Manheim Park resident Rita Williams, whose neighborhood has several rentals. “I've had to get a sound machine. I have to leave on a fan, a TV, to drown out the noise.”
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
