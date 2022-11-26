ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday

Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clear conditions but falling temps ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night brings lows in the mid and upper 40s. Things are windy, with midday highs near 60 Tuesday. Then, falling temperatures into the 40s and 30s arrive for the evening. More sunshine comes Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Highs will be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Charlie Hustle handles a massive Black Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black Friday inside of Kansas City business Charlie Hustle can be a blur. You might even call it a hustle. The apparel store is eager to be busy though. Founder Chase McAnulty calls it the biggest day of the year for the local business. Charlie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police to monitor Kansas City middle school after threat of violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers will be patrolling at Center Middle School Tuesday, after an online threat of violence. A Center School District official said the district was made aware of a threat posted on Snapchat. The district notified police. Police and school officials are working to determine the identity of the person who made the threat.
KANSAS CITY, MO

