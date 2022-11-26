First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs to celebrate pastoral anniversary

First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs announces a celebration of Rev. Greg E. Scott’s 14th anniversary of pastoral service on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28.

On Saturday, there will be a gospel concert featuring the New Life Fellowship NBC Choir, of Charleston, and the church’s own Tracy Wimmer of White Sulphur Springs. Event begins at 4 p.m. with a hot dog dinner following.

On Sunday, the anniversary celebration features the Rev. Roy Terry, pastor of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, and singers, of Columbus, Oh. Also featuring the Resurrecting Praise Community Choir. The celebration begins at 3 p.m.

Contact Rev. Courtney Wallace at 304-308-8618 for more information.

First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs is located at 142 Church Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.

