Brown Daily Herald
Metro Roundup: McKee funds additional homeless shelter beds amid protests
Governor Dan McKee announced the authorization of $1.4 million in spending to expand Rhode Island’s homeless shelter capacity by 77 beds, according to a Nov. 23 press release. The expansion will bring the number of shelter beds in Rhode Island to over 1,000, according to the release. Additionally, the...
Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
GoLocalProv
Sealed Federal Whistleblower Lawsuit Against Barletta for 6/10 Contamination Unveiled
The key document of the federal whistleblower complaint filed by James White, President of Local 57 of the International Union of Operating Engineers against Barletta Heavy Division, has now been secured by GoLocalProv. The claim was under court-ordered seal for approximately two years. White’s lawsuit constitutes a federal civil action....
Turnto10.com
Community First Coalition calls for removal of senior adviser to Providence superintendent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of community members in Providence is calling for the resignation of a senior adviser to the school superintendent and an end to the state takeover. The Community First Coalition called for the removal of a senior adviser to Dr. Javier Montañez at a...
ABC6.com
Cranston votes against resolution opposing pallet housing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A resolution opposing the prospect of pallet housing at the Pastore Complex was denied by the city council by a 4-4 vote. Mayor Ken Hopkins and his team have continuously spoken against the proposal. “Cranston is doing its part at this point,” said Tony Moretti,...
‘Keep the Heat On’ campaign kicks off to help Rhode Islanders stay warm
The campaign offers help for Rhode Islanders who are struggling to pay their oil and heating utility bills and have already exhausted other assistance programs.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island prepares for first recreational cannabis sales this week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Rhode Island is set to begin recreational marijuana sales Thursday, state regulators are ramping up their staff as they oversee the industry. The state legalized adult recreational cannabis in May, with the planned start of sales on Dec. 1. “Orders of magnitude more quickly...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
rinewstoday.com
Promises made – and broken. Homeless get a waiting list as state unprepared for crisis.
5 days ago, the day before Thanksgiving, few of us were working, even fewer after noon on the day to plan for Thanksgiving – to cook our recipes, set our tables and plan what we would wear, and that we had enough chairs for all the visitors, adult and child.
Turnto10.com
Nonprofits, charities hope you'll think of them on Giving Tuesday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. If you have money left over from a weekend of deals, Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back to local nonprofits or charities of your choice. “The impact that the nonprofit community has made on...
Turnto10.com
Bishop Thomas Tobin kicks off 'Keep the Heat On,' campaign for 18th year
(WJAR) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence kicked off the 18th year of the "Keep the Heat On" campaign with the first day of winter just weeks away. The program raises money to provide heating and utility bill assistance to Rhode Islanders. The campaign provides emergency deliveries of...
Turnto10.com
Resolution against pallet housing in Cranston does not move forward
(WJAR) — A resolution that was against pallet housing in Cranston did not move forward on Monday night. The Cranston City Council voted 4-4, and so the resolution failed to pass. Some have floated the idea of standing up pallet housing to shelter the homeless this winter. As the...
Turnto10.com
Christmas comes to Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Christmas has arrived on Federal Hill. Rhode Island state leaders including Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza attended the festivities on Saturday. Those on the Hill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. saw holiday performances, carolers, free trolley rides, and a Mount Pleasant...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
Turnto10.com
Bristol custodian recognized for helping choking student
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — A Bristol custodian was recognized on Monday for his life-saving actions while on the job. While working at Guiteras Elementary, Bobby Santos used the Heimlich maneuver to help save a student who was choking a few weeks ago. Santos previously told NBC 10 News he...
ABC6.com
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing pallet housing units being brought to the city. The resolution was brought to the table after the city administration and council members said Gov. McKee floated the idea a few months ago, to potential bring the pallet housing to the Pastore Complex.
EP’s Veterans Memorial Parkway is ‘threatened and at-risk,’ national report warns
The 2.4-mile Rhode Island scenic highway was created by the family of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., who co-designed Central Park.
