The Center Square

Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston votes against resolution opposing pallet housing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A resolution opposing the prospect of pallet housing at the Pastore Complex was denied by the city council by a 4-4 vote. Mayor Ken Hopkins and his team have continuously spoken against the proposal. “Cranston is doing its part at this point,” said Tony Moretti,...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island prepares for first recreational cannabis sales this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Rhode Island is set to begin recreational marijuana sales Thursday, state regulators are ramping up their staff as they oversee the industry. The state legalized adult recreational cannabis in May, with the planned start of sales on Dec. 1. “Orders of magnitude more quickly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Nonprofits, charities hope you'll think of them on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. If you have money left over from a weekend of deals, Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back to local nonprofits or charities of your choice. “The impact that the nonprofit community has made on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bishop Thomas Tobin kicks off 'Keep the Heat On,' campaign for 18th year

(WJAR) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence kicked off the 18th year of the "Keep the Heat On" campaign with the first day of winter just weeks away. The program raises money to provide heating and utility bill assistance to Rhode Islanders. The campaign provides emergency deliveries of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Resolution against pallet housing in Cranston does not move forward

(WJAR) — A resolution that was against pallet housing in Cranston did not move forward on Monday night. The Cranston City Council voted 4-4, and so the resolution failed to pass. Some have floated the idea of standing up pallet housing to shelter the homeless this winter. As the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Christmas comes to Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Christmas has arrived on Federal Hill. Rhode Island state leaders including Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza attended the festivities on Saturday. Those on the Hill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. saw holiday performances, carolers, free trolley rides, and a Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bristol custodian recognized for helping choking student

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — A Bristol custodian was recognized on Monday for his life-saving actions while on the job. While working at Guiteras Elementary, Bobby Santos used the Heimlich maneuver to help save a student who was choking a few weeks ago. Santos previously told NBC 10 News he...
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing pallet housing units being brought to the city. The resolution was brought to the table after the city administration and council members said Gov. McKee floated the idea a few months ago, to potential bring the pallet housing to the Pastore Complex.
CRANSTON, RI

