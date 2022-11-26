This AI Paper Presents A Novel 3D Video Action Recognition Deep Learning Approach For Near Real-Time Epileptic Seizure Classifcation

Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping
The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera
All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.
marktechpost.com
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
Fstoppers
A Look at the Clever Automation of Film Cameras
We take a lot for granted in the digital era, particularly the automation of a lot of functions. In the early days of film, everything was fully manual, and even one parameter set incorrectly could ruin an entire roll. Later in the 20th century, a standard called DX (Digital indeX) was introduced, and it automated a lot of settings, reducing errors and making photography more accessible to amateurs and casual users. How did it work? This neat video takes you behind the scenes of the surprisingly sophisticated system.
Engadget
DeviantArt is launching its own AI art generator
While not everyone's convinced that AI art is actual art, the generators used to whip them up are likely here to stay. DeviantArt is now getting into the space with a generator of its own called DreamUp, promising "safe and fair" generation for creators. The website says one of artists' main concerns about AI art is that their work may be used to train artificial intelligence models, which means the generator could spit out pieces in their style without their consent. In an attempt to give artists control over their work, DeviantArt is giving them the ability to choose whether or not the tool can use their style for direct inspiration.
marktechpost.com
Salesforce AI Introduces an Automated Method for Evaluating the Quality of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Text by Repurposing Prior Human Evaluation Data
The growth of over 100 remarkable language translation models and other advances linked to book summarizing or collaborative creative writing highlight recent advancements in text generation research. The ability of natural language generation (NLG) models to make original choices and produce unique content has become an attractive area of study in recent years. However, because text generation is an open-ended process, it might not be easy to gauge how well NLG tasks are progressing. Determining which output from a model is preferred over another frequently involves human evaluation. However, human evaluation has its own drawbacks as it is frequently pricy and challenging to duplicate.
marktechpost.com
Top Tools To Log And Manage Machine Learning Models
In machine learning, experiment tracking stores all experiment metadata in a single location (database or a repository). Model hyperparameters, performance measurements, run logs, model artifacts, data artifacts, etc., are all included in this. There are numerous approaches to implementing experiment logging. Spreadsheets are one option (no one uses them anymore!...
marktechpost.com
What are Large Language Models (LLMs)? Applications and Types of LLMs
Computer programs called large language models provide software with novel options for analyzing and creating text. It is not uncommon for large language models to be trained using petabytes or more of text data, making them tens of terabytes in size. A model’s parameters are the components learned from previous training data and, in essence, establish the model’s proficiency on a task, such as text generation. Natural language processing (NLP) activities, including speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, text summarization, spell-checking, token categorization, etc., rely on Language Models as their foundation. Language Models can analyze a text and predict the likelihood of the following token in most natural language processing jobs. Unigrams, N-grams, exponential, and neural networks are valid forms for the Language Model.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Math Functions in C#
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many programs need some form of math to complete certain calculations or format numerical data. In a C# application, you can use the Math class to help you complete basic mathematical tasks.
What is the AI Time Machine? The Latest TikTok Trend Explained
The artificial intelligence tool allows people to see themselves as Egyptian pharaohs, medieval knights and more.
Ars Technica
Patent detects in-game “collusion” by tracking “external connections”
Do you ever feel like your opponents in a free-for-all online game are trying to get you, specifically? It might not just be paranoia; it might be collusion among your opponents. And in a newly published patent application, Electronic Arts details some potential tools and data points—both inside and outside the game—that it could use to detect and root out this unfair practice.
Spotify Users Create Algorithm Based Festival Through Instafest App
As the season of music lists, rankings, recaps, and debates unfolds, University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo took the annual activity a step further with her application named Instafest, which allows Spotify users to curate their own festival lineups through the use of their personal algorithms. Upon linking one’s Spotify account to Instafest’s software, the latter produces a graphic for a festival titled after his or her Spotify username. The three headliners and 33 subsequent artists are decided by the frequency at which one listens to an artist. There are customizable settings for the time period of analysis, graphic...
marktechpost.com
Meet TAP-Vid: A Dataset of Videos Along With Point Tracks, Either Manually Annotated or Obtained From A Simulator
Imagine if we could study the motion of objects in videos by tracking their position and orientation and how different points on the object move. This information will be useful in making inferences about the 3D properties, physical properties, and interactions of various objects. So what is the most basic...
Developing and Deploying Smart Contracts With Foundry & Openzeppelin: A Guide
Foundry is a blazing fast, portable and modular toolkit for Ethereum application development written in Rust. Forge: Ethereum testing framework (like Truffle, Hardhat, and DappTools). Cast: CLI for interacting with EVM smart contracts, sending transactions, and getting chain data. Anvil: local Ethereum node, similar to Ganache or Hardhat Network. Why...
knowtechie.com
How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone
Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
techeblog.com
Forget Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, Termi2 is an Electric Typewriter That Answers Your Questions
If Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant existed decades ago, Termi2 is probably how these voice assistants might have worked. This electric typewriter is a Texas Instruments Silent 700 (Model 745) that comes equipped with a Raspberry Pi Zero W used to answer your questions right after they are typed. How...
techaiapp.com
OpenAI successfully trained a Minecraft bot using 70,000 hours of gameplay videos
Why it matters: Minecraft may not sound like an important tool that supports advanced AI research. After all, what could possibly be so important about teaching a machine to play a sandbox game released more than a decade ago? Based on OpenAI’s recent efforts, a well-trained Minecraft bot is more relevant to AI advancement than most people might realize.
EA patent proposes AI system to punish you for fraternising with the enemy
The invention would use player data to make sure love never blooms in Battlefield.
marktechpost.com
Astronomers at Caltech Have Used a Machine Learning Algorithm to Classify 1,000 Supernovae Completely Autonomously
Caltech research introduces ‘SNIascore,’ a method for spectroscopically classifying thermonuclear supernovae (SNe Ia) based on very low-resolution (R 100) data based on deep learning. The goal of SNIascore is to fully automate the classification of SNe Ia with a very low false-positive rate (FPR) so that people don’t have to do as much work.
Comments / 0