New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg Public Library December activities
60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/. Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed. ________. Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Watercolor Christmas Cards with...
hometownstations.com
Pet food distribution helps dog and cat owners over the holidays
Elida, OH (WLIO) - One local animal rescue organization is making sure that some people don’t have to make the choice between feeding themselves or their furry loved ones. All Starr Pet Rescue teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to give away cat and dog food to whoever needed it. The organization has been helping rescue animals for nearly four years now but decided about a year and half ago to do pet food distributions whenever they can get enough donations. Normally they have between 100 and 150 families that stop by around every three months to pick up a large bag of food for their pets.
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
dayton.com
Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date
“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
peakofohio.com
Rollan R. Ratleff
Rollan R. Ratleff, age 21, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 26, 2000, in Bellefontaine to Poppy Dickinson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Robert Ratleff of Delaware, Ohio, and they survive. Rollan was a 2019 graduate of Bellefontaine High...
Urbana Citizen
Learn about Ice Age in Champaign County tour
The Ice Age Tour will be held throughout Champaign County on Dec. 10. Ohio Department of Natural Resources will highlight four nature preserves in a tour focusing on glacial geology and its effects on the current landscape. This tour, hosted by the ODNR, Division of Geological Survey and Division of...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons mark 30th anniversary
Mr. & Mrs. David and Tammy Vernon celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary over the weekend. The couple was married on Nov. 27, 1992 in Bethany United Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio. Mrs. Vernon is the former Tammy Cisco of Celina, OH. Her family resided in St. Paris, Ohio for several years...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
Christmas meals for those in need to be delivered by German Twp. Fire department
GERMAN TOWNSHIP — German Township Fire and EMS Association will be delivering warm Christmas meals for those in need in Clark County. The meals will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. All submissions for...
wktn.com
Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton
The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
