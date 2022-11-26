Elida, OH (WLIO) - One local animal rescue organization is making sure that some people don’t have to make the choice between feeding themselves or their furry loved ones. All Starr Pet Rescue teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to give away cat and dog food to whoever needed it. The organization has been helping rescue animals for nearly four years now but decided about a year and half ago to do pet food distributions whenever they can get enough donations. Normally they have between 100 and 150 families that stop by around every three months to pick up a large bag of food for their pets.

