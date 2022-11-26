ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg Public Library December activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/. Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed. ________. Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Watercolor Christmas Cards with...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
hometownstations.com

Pet food distribution helps dog and cat owners over the holidays

Elida, OH (WLIO) - One local animal rescue organization is making sure that some people don’t have to make the choice between feeding themselves or their furry loved ones. All Starr Pet Rescue teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to give away cat and dog food to whoever needed it. The organization has been helping rescue animals for nearly four years now but decided about a year and half ago to do pet food distributions whenever they can get enough donations. Normally they have between 100 and 150 families that stop by around every three months to pick up a large bag of food for their pets.
ELIDA, OH
wktn.com

Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

“We’re just ready to move on,” Jennifer Evans said Monday. “There was no one single thing. We knew it wasn’t going to last forever.”. Evans and her partner, Matt Tepper, resurrected the bakery in 2012 after her parents, Bill and Rosemary, sold it in 2004 to a new owner. Bill and Rosemary owned the bakery for 35 years.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Rollan R. Ratleff

Rollan R. Ratleff, age 21, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 26, 2000, in Bellefontaine to Poppy Dickinson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Robert Ratleff of Delaware, Ohio, and they survive. Rollan was a 2019 graduate of Bellefontaine High...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Learn about Ice Age in Champaign County tour

The Ice Age Tour will be held throughout Champaign County on Dec. 10. Ohio Department of Natural Resources will highlight four nature preserves in a tour focusing on glacial geology and its effects on the current landscape. This tour, hosted by the ODNR, Division of Geological Survey and Division of...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vernons mark 30th anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. David and Tammy Vernon celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary over the weekend. The couple was married on Nov. 27, 1992 in Bethany United Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio. Mrs. Vernon is the former Tammy Cisco of Celina, OH. Her family resided in St. Paris, Ohio for several years...
CELINA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people trapped following crash in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton

The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
KENTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH

