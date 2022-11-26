Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
Family holds candlelight vigil for 12-year-old killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil and balloon release as they mourn the unexpected loss of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Zyion was shot and killed on the 17th Street bridge Saturday night near Atlantic Station. His family said he was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.
Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
Police: Man shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a man in the southwest section of the city Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:39 p.m. They said they discovered a male victim who took a gunshot wound to both the hand and the head. While...
Georgia food bank worker holds armed car chase suspect at gunpoint until police show
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Workers at a food bank in College Park helped police catch a suspect after a chase Monday evening. Feeding GA Families’ security cameras captured the heart-pounding moments when a volunteer rushed into the break room and told manager William Joyner that a guy had just bolted through their parking lot with a gun.
Police: Missing Atlanta father, husband found dead
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has released new information in the case of the missing Atlanta husband and father who disappeared after telling his wife he was on his way home from an emissions test. Nicholas Bachhuber was found dead on Tuesday. Bacchuber's family said he had been missing...
Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta boarding house
ATLANTA - A man has died in a shooting at a northwest Atlanta boarding home early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. at a boarding house on the 1800 block of Moore Street NW. According to investigators, the male victim got into a fight with someone...
Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
Driver criminally charged in three-vehicle Marietta wreck
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is looking into a three-vehicle wreck that took place on Cobb Parkway South and Spinks Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes. On Nov. 26, officials said 31-year-old Selvin...
Mom tells Atlanta City Council she sought intervention for troubled 12-year-old
ATLANTA - The mother of a pre-teen shot and killed in Midtown Atlanta told city council members Monday she wanted her child placed in juvenile custody because of his involvement in crime. Deerica Charles spoke emotionally at Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, as one council member called for a tougher...
One dead, one in critical condition, three recovering after shooting near Atlantic Station
Here is the most up to date information on the shooting that happened near Atlantic Station. Police said they believe two groups of juveniles had a dispute that turned into gunfire.
Atlantic Station, Atlanta police talk security coordination following deadly 17th Street shooting
ATLANTA - Atlantic Station management met Tuesday with police officials to discuss coordinating security at the property and adjacent to it. The conference followed a weekend of violence near the complex on 17th Street in Midtown. Six young people were struck by gunfire. One boy, only 12-years-old, was killed. Zyion...
Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
Mother of murdered 12-year-old speaks before City Council
Atlanta City Council listened to the mother of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old shot and killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend. Council members met to discuss the big gap in juvenile justice.
