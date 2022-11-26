ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Gettin’ in a holiday groove in Penngrove

Penngrove Pub revealed its new renovation and remodel last month and also purchased the small food shop next door (formerly Cacio Pizzeria). Tip Top Tacos is a to-go spot offering street tacos, burritos and bowls, with plans to serve fried chicken sandwiches. The tiny space will add another operation, Odd Cookie Bakery, doing cupcakes and cakes. Catering will be added. The Pub will remodel its outdoor patio in the spring, adding a cover and stage. The business has three partners: Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez (chef) and Dan Goldman (bar). The partners also purchased the former Opera House building at 145 Kentucky Street, Petaluma. They’re working to open The Kentucky, an upscale American kitchen serving steaks, chops and seafood, with plans to host a dueling piano bar in the evenings.
PENNGROVE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Last Weekend to View African American Artist Faith Ringgold Special Exhibit at San Francisco’s de Young Museum

San Francisco’s de Young Museum is now featuring an exhibit of the first retrospective of American artist Faith Ringgold on the West Coast. The exhibit, titled ‘Faith Ringgold: American People’, is on display until Sunday, Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco. Ringgold, 92, specializes in using quilting in her work. Ticket prices, which include access to all galleries, are $25 for adults; $18 for seniors or visitors with disabilities; $14 for full-time students and no charge for children under 16. Go to Tickets.Moma.org for more information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need

OAKLAND  -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family. It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Upcoming Christmas Themed Events

Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
ANTIOCH, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
foxla.com

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA

