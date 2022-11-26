Read full article on original website
Related
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
GLIDE's outreach team doles out Thanksgiving meals at SF homeless encampments
"We are always in service to our community, but I hope this makes a better connection with the people we serve and shows them we care."
sonomacountygazette.com
Gettin’ in a holiday groove in Penngrove
Penngrove Pub revealed its new renovation and remodel last month and also purchased the small food shop next door (formerly Cacio Pizzeria). Tip Top Tacos is a to-go spot offering street tacos, burritos and bowls, with plans to serve fried chicken sandwiches. The tiny space will add another operation, Odd Cookie Bakery, doing cupcakes and cakes. Catering will be added. The Pub will remodel its outdoor patio in the spring, adding a cover and stage. The business has three partners: Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez (chef) and Dan Goldman (bar). The partners also purchased the former Opera House building at 145 Kentucky Street, Petaluma. They’re working to open The Kentucky, an upscale American kitchen serving steaks, chops and seafood, with plans to host a dueling piano bar in the evenings.
sfbayview.com
Legendary thespian Aldo Billingslea talks theater and starring in the theatrical adaptation of Frank Capra’s ‘Meet John Doe’
Theater is one of the original ways invented to tell a story, way before the modern media as we know it was invented. Many societies around the world have used theater in religious ceremonies as well as in more secular fashions to teach lessons, since we know seeing is believing and drama is captivating.
Oakland North
Dozens gather at Lake Merritt to honor those killed at queer club in Colorado
About three dozen people gathered at the Lake Merritt amphitheater on a chilly Friday night to remember the five people who were killed last weekend in a mass shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs. During the three-hour vigil, people, mostly wearing black, listened to music — some hugging,...
postnewsgroup.com
Last Weekend to View African American Artist Faith Ringgold Special Exhibit at San Francisco’s de Young Museum
San Francisco’s de Young Museum is now featuring an exhibit of the first retrospective of American artist Faith Ringgold on the West Coast. The exhibit, titled ‘Faith Ringgold: American People’, is on display until Sunday, Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco. Ringgold, 92, specializes in using quilting in her work. Ticket prices, which include access to all galleries, are $25 for adults; $18 for seniors or visitors with disabilities; $14 for full-time students and no charge for children under 16. Go to Tickets.Moma.org for more information.
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need
OAKLAND -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family. It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry....
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
Coast Guard responds to boat rescue on Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- A boat carrying two people collided against rocks and required rescue on Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor
Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
postnewsgroup.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest to Get Money
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, saying there’s a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff’s office says on its...
eastcountytoday.net
Upcoming Christmas Themed Events
Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
Athletics Nation
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
foxla.com
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Comments / 0